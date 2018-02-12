Day 12 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Your library might have access to Lynda.com

And since most library cards are free then that might mean free access to Lynda’s extensive training library

By Scott Simmons February 12, 2018 Post Production, Pre-Production, Pro Photo

28 Days Filmtools banner

At some point last year I learned that my local library had access to Lynda.com. It wasn’t well publicized and not front and center on the Nashville Public Library website but it was there. It still is and I’ve been enjoying it ever since, including on the Lynda.com (LinkedIn Learning or whatever they call it now) iPad app. Apparently there’s been this program called LyndaLibrary where many different metro library systems have access to Lynda.com and yours might very well have access too. You first must have a library card but those are usually free and a good metro library system offers a lot in the way of amenities so if you don’t frequent your local library maybe it’s time to give it a try.

With my library access is located under the Education & Research tab. Nashville library also offers access to several streaming movie and music services, audiobooks for adults and kids as well as digital magazines. It’s an amazing free resource (well, we do pay taxes).

Apparently the LyndaLibrary access often isn’t the easiest to find with some library systems but maybe this video will help.

Happy Lynda-ing.

And your milage may vary with this. I asked around to some friends who live in the US and they library systems had access. But outside of the USA it might not work so I wanted to amend this post with the tweet below.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement

2018 DCS Lighting Expo, February 24, Burbank CA

Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement
Post Production

Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement

I’ve mentioned Cocatech’s $40 Mac OS Finder replacement application Path Finder a time or...
Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser
Post Production

Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser

There was a Facebook post in an Avid editing group the other day that...
Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X

One of the strengths of Final Cut Pro X is its fancy graphics and titles,...
Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X

This is a simple little thing that makes the already fast Final Cut Pro X...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of