At some point last year I learned that my local library had access to Lynda.com. It wasn’t well publicized and not front and center on the Nashville Public Library website but it was there. It still is and I’ve been enjoying it ever since, including on the Lynda.com (LinkedIn Learning or whatever they call it now) iPad app. Apparently there’s been this program called LyndaLibrary where many different metro library systems have access to Lynda.com and yours might very well have access too. You first must have a library card but those are usually free and a good metro library system offers a lot in the way of amenities so if you don’t frequent your local library maybe it’s time to give it a try.

With my library access is located under the Education & Research tab. Nashville library also offers access to several streaming movie and music services, audiobooks for adults and kids as well as digital magazines. It’s an amazing free resource (well, we do pay taxes).

Apparently the LyndaLibrary access often isn’t the easiest to find with some library systems but maybe this video will help.

Happy Lynda-ing.

And your milage may vary with this. I asked around to some friends who live in the US and they library systems had access. But outside of the USA it might not work so I wanted to amend this post with the tweet below.

This is incredible. I think in Winnipeg the access might be limited, but the fact that there is any access at all is a great resource. https://t.co/Xx1FgGLqtH — Chad Tremblay (@palegreenfilm) February 12, 2018

After some digging, it does look like we have at least some access. I’ll have to do some more testing to see how well it works. Thanks! — Chad Tremblay (@palegreenfilm) February 12, 2018

