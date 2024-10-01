Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence 9

TL;DR Zoom your timeline faster than ever

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
October 1, 2024
Comment

Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence 10

One thing an editor spends a lot of time doing is zooming in and out of the timeline. You might zoom in to see more detail to adjust and trim and edit and then you might zoom out to see more of the timeline itself.

One reason you might have to zoom way deep into the timeline might be to do some frame accurate work like trimming only a single frame, adjusting a fade or just looking at how your split edits come together.

A single keystroke to quickly zoom to that frame level is the Zoom to Frame shortcut. Search for it in the keyboard layout.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence 11

When mapped to a keyboard shortcut, zooming into the frame level takes only a single press, and zooming back out takes another press.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence 12

That’s one keypress to moves from that far zoom level of the timeline into a near single frame view.

Bonus tip: Did you know that if you hit the Zoom to Sequence shortcut a second time, it will pop you back into the previous zoom level? Now you do. A tip perhaps more useful than Zoom to Frame as Zoom to Sequence can take you down to the frame level as well.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Zoom To Frame and Zoom to Sequence 13

Use these different timeline zooming shortcuts to navigate the timeline faster and better.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
adobe premiere pro Editing Tips Power Editing Tips Tool Tip Tuesday

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like