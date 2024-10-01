Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

One thing an editor spends a lot of time doing is zooming in and out of the timeline. You might zoom in to see more detail to adjust and trim and edit and then you might zoom out to see more of the timeline itself.

One reason you might have to zoom way deep into the timeline might be to do some frame accurate work like trimming only a single frame, adjusting a fade or just looking at how your split edits come together.

A single keystroke to quickly zoom to that frame level is the Zoom to Frame shortcut. Search for it in the keyboard layout.

When mapped to a keyboard shortcut, zooming into the frame level takes only a single press, and zooming back out takes another press.

That’s one keypress to moves from that far zoom level of the timeline into a near single frame view.

Bonus tip: Did you know that if you hit the Zoom to Sequence shortcut a second time, it will pop you back into the previous zoom level? Now you do. A tip perhaps more useful than Zoom to Frame as Zoom to Sequence can take you down to the frame level as well.

Use these different timeline zooming shortcuts to navigate the timeline faster and better.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.