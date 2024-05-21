Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Fastest Split Edits

TL:DR One-button splits

Jeff Greenberg
May 21, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

The craft of editing shines when the edits become invisible. Split edits, where the video and audio edits occur at different points, are one hallmark of this. There’s a method of doing this crazy fast in Adobe Premiere Pro.

This is a J Cut

Quick (bonus) recap. The Q and W keys Ripple trim everything from the left of the playhead (Q) and the right of the playhead (W). It’s the best way to do a quick cutdown – and often used to take off the heads/tails of stringouts.

But I want to talk about Shifting that Q and W. I’m a fan of using natural language mnemonics, which is using language to make software actions more intuitive.

Keyboard Extend Trim

Where Q and W ripples the Edit, Shift Q and Shift W extend or roll the edit from the left (Shift Q) or the right (Shift W) to the playhead.

Just turn off all the tracks except the track you want to create split edits (typically for me, V1.)

Now I can fly down the timeline, shifting the edits to my playhead and splitting the video from the audio to hide my edits.

