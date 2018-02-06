Many Avid Media Composer editors rarely travel to their Project panel beyond opening bins and accessing they settings. But there’s a tab in there that tracks some handy information about your Media Composer project.

Statistics there include when the project was started and when the current session was started. But I find the most useful part to be the Elapsed Time that shows how long the project has been open both for the current session and the total time since the project was created. That might help with billing. And if you want to take it easy and subtract a discount for your client if you have multi-hour renders, it tracks effects rendering as well.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.

Was This Post Helpful: