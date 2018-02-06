Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer

There’s a tab in your project panel with some useful information.

By Scott Simmons February 06, 2018 Post Production

28 Days

Many Avid Media Composer editors rarely travel to their Project panel beyond opening bins and accessing they settings. But there’s a tab in there that tracks some handy information about your Media Composer project.

Avid Media Composer Usage

Statistics there include when the project was started and when the current session was started. But I find the most useful part to be the Elapsed Time that shows how long the project has been open both for the current session and the total time since the project was created. That might help with billing. And if you want to take it easy and subtract a discount for your client if you have multi-hour renders, it tracks effects rendering as well.

Patrick Lawrence on editing Clara’s Ghost

Sekonic L-858D Light Meter Review

Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

