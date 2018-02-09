Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X

Or quickly connect a lower third, even by a keystroke

By Scott Simmons February 09, 2018 Post Production

28 Days Filmtools banner

One of the strengths of Final Cut Pro X is its fancy graphics and titles, courtesy of Motion templates, 3D text and a very active third party development ecosystem. But I often find that more times than not I’m looking for a very simple title and/or lower third way more often that the fancy stuff. And it was only recently that I learned I don’t have to dig into the Titles and Generators sidebar to find those most basic of titles.

They live right under the Edit > Connect Title menu.

Final Cut Pro X connect title

From there you can connect either a Basic Title or Basic Lower Third. And, of course, they have a keyboard shortcut which can be mapped to something else if you so choose.

Final Cut Pro X connect title keyboard shortcut

FCPX says Connect as these basic titles will be added a Connected Clips to your timeline. This is a simple tip but it can save a lot of time especially if you’re adding a lot of titles as placeholders.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Nashville Filmmaker’s Guild Finds A Way To Give Back With StoryGive

Creating Custom Black & White Effects in Final Cut Pro X

Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Creating Custom Black & White Effects in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Creating Custom Black & White Effects in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, I show Ripple Training’s Steve Martin how you can...
Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X

This is a simple little thing that makes the already fast Final Cut Pro X...
Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X

I’m still quite perplexed that nearly 7 years after its release Final Cut Pro X...
Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer
Post Production

Day 6 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The Usage tab in Avid Media Composer

Many Avid Media Composer editors rarely travel to their Project panel beyond opening bins and...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of