One of the strengths of Final Cut Pro X is its fancy graphics and titles, courtesy of Motion templates, 3D text and a very active third party development ecosystem. But I often find that more times than not I’m looking for a very simple title and/or lower third way more often that the fancy stuff. And it was only recently that I learned I don’t have to dig into the Titles and Generators sidebar to find those most basic of titles.

They live right under the Edit > Connect Title menu.

From there you can connect either a Basic Title or Basic Lower Third. And, of course, they have a keyboard shortcut which can be mapped to something else if you so choose.

FCPX says Connect as these basic titles will be added a Connected Clips to your timeline. This is a simple tip but it can save a lot of time especially if you’re adding a lot of titles as placeholders.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.

