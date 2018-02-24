Avid Media Composer has a coupe of places there right+clicking on a object will provide the option to Reveal File. There’s a few places where this can be quite useful.

Reveal File on a bin

If you right+click on a bin in project window there is an option to Reveal File.

This will pop open a Finder or Explorer window with the bin file highlighted. It’s a fast way to find that bin to send to another editor.

Reveal File on a Linked Clip

If you have linked files in a bin there is also an option to Reveal File on that linked clip. This will pop open an OS window and show you the location of that specific file.

Reveal File on Managed Media

If you have managed media that has been consolidated or transcoded into the Avid MediaFiles folder a Reveal File on that clip will reveal the file with both the video and accompanying audio mxf files highlighted.

This is Avid compliant OP-Atom files as it separates the audio from the video.

This comes in really handy if you decide to sort of “hack” the Avid MediaFiles folder and maybe separate that media by project.

And what happens in you want to Reveal File on more than one file at a time?

That doesn’t work.

