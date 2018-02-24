Day 24 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reveal File in Avid Media Composer

Today’s QuickTip is a quickie but a goodie for Avid

By Scott Simmons February 24, 2018

Avid Media Composer has a coupe of places there right+clicking on a object will provide the option to Reveal File. There’s a few places where this can be quite useful.

Reveal File on a bin

If you right+click on a bin in project window there is an option to Reveal File.

Avid Media Composer reveal file bin

This will pop open a Finder or Explorer window with the bin file highlighted. It’s a fast way to find that bin to send to another editor.

Adobe Premiere Pro reveal file bin finder

Reveal File on a Linked Clip

If you have linked files in a bin there is also an option to Reveal File on that linked clip. This will pop open an OS window and show you the location of that specific file.

Avid Media Composer reveal file linked

Reveal File on Managed Media

If you have managed media that has been consolidated or transcoded into the Avid MediaFiles folder a Reveal File on that clip will reveal the file with both the video and accompanying audio mxf files highlighted.

This is Avid compliant OP-Atom files as it separates the audio from the video.

Avid Media Composer Op-Atom

This comes in really handy if you decide to sort of “hack” the Avid MediaFiles folder and maybe separate that media by project.

And what happens in you want to Reveal File on more than one file at a time?

Avid Media Composer reveal file only one

That doesn’t work.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


