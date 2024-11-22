If you’ve been on the fence about spending $299 on Resolve Studio, now is your chance to save 20% as Blackmagic is having a sale! I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Blackmagic doing a sale. And while 300 bucks for Resolve Studio is an amazing deal, $235 is an even better deal!

And it’s not just Resolve Studio as you can also save on several consoles including the Micro Color Panel, Micro Panel and the Fairlight Desktop Console.

DaVinci Resolve Studio was $295; now $235

DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel was $509; now $395

DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel was $859; now $665

Fairlight Desktop Console was $3,055; now $2,445

I haven’t seen Blackmagic ever offer up a sale so this might be a one time thing. Or it might become a regular Black Friday thing but I haven’t actually seen the term Black Friday used in any of the marketing of this sale. Regardless, it’s a great time to buy some Resolve gear! It’s worth noting that the DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel is included in this sale. If you look at the Resolve consoles page that panel isn’t listed as the newer Micro Color Panel as the Micro Color is the new and more affordable option. I don’t know the exact differences in the two Micro panels but the price on the newer Micro Color Panel is great and if you’re doing any work with Resolve for iPad then that’s the right choice. In fact, if you just dabble in the Resolve Color page then $395 is a steal for the Micro Color Panel.

But also note that the Micro Color Panel does not include a license for Resolve Studio. If you look at the price then you might see why, so just note that if you’re looking for an even cheaper route to Resolve Studio, the Micro Color Panel is not it.

If you want to get into a deep comparison between the two download the PDFs for the Micro Color Panel and the Micro Panel and compare away. I bet there’s an LLM that could do that for you. Now, I’m not sure why Blackmagic’s 20% off numbers in the image above are a bit off, but regardless resellers should be reflecting this discount on these products. Way to go BMD!