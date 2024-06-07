Blackmagic Design announced Blackmagic Cloud Sync, a new feature of Blackmagic Cloud storage that allows a camera to sync media into a DaVinci Resolve bin while the camera is recording.

With Blackmagic Cloud Sync editors can see and edit with media, seconds after it’s been recorded in a camera, from any location globally. It’s a revolution in broadcast workflows!

Imagine this: the filming crew is shooting images on location, and as action is captured and moved to the Blackmagic Cloud storage, editors can see media arriving in real time and start editing, even while the camera continues to record. All this happens in less time than it took to read the whole paragraph!

Blackmagic Design claims that the new feature of Blackmagic Cloud storage that allows a camera to sync media into a DaVinci Resolve bin while the camera is recording is a revolution in broadcast workflows, and the company is probably right. But you can check it yourself, as live sync on Blackmagic Cloud with cameras recording live into a DaVinci Resolve bin will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design Cine Gear 2024 booth #S5125.

The secret to Blackmagic Cloud Live Sync is the ability of the latest Blackmagic cameras, such as the Cinema Camera 6K, PYXIS, URSA Cine and URSA Broadcast G2, to record a full resolution HD proxy in H.264. These files are live synced to Blackmagic Cloud as they are recorded, and then also live synced down to all DaVinci Resolve workstations that are connected to the same cloud project. All you need to do is connect to the project. It is all automatic!

Workflow is similar to live streaming

Here is a complete explanation of the process, shared by Blackmagic Design:

On the camera, the customer simply logs into Blackmagic Cloud and selects a DaVinci Resolve project before recording. Then the recording will start live syncing to all connected DaVinci Resolve workstations. Editors can edit while colorists color correct. Plus if customers have multiple cameras recording at the same time, then the new multi sync feature will show all cameras in a multi view, so the editor can pick the best angle.

In many ways this workflow is similar to live streaming into the edit software. If the user starts playing, the playback will never end as the media is syncing into the viewer just in front of the play head. The editor can see the play indicator jump back as each segment of clip arrives and the clip continues to grow in length. Plus the clip icon in the bin will show a red record indicator to show this clip is still recording on the remote camera.

This means when a camera starts recording, a remote DaVinci Resolve system can start editing and color correcting as the scene is shot, then a DaVinci system back on set can see the color grade the moment the camera stops rolling. It means you don’t need a complex color grading setup on set, as a post production facility can do it on a large DaVinci panel with color accurate monitoring. Then the on set DaVinci Resolve system can be used for playback of these color graded shots the moment the shot has been completed. It’s concurrent post production and shooting, where both happen on the same shot at the same time.

For news workflows, a camera such as URSA Broadcast G2 can start recording and syncing into the editing system the moment an historical event starts to unfold. The editor doesn’t have to wait for the camera to stop recording, as they can edit a news segment the moment the camera starts rolling, getting the segment to air in seconds.

If a broadcaster wants to get the media to air as it records, they just have to go back a few seconds in the DaVinci Resolve viewer and press play. DaVinci Resolve will then play back the media as it arrives in a very similar way to live streaming. DaVinci Resolve becomes the media decoder and player!

“Live syncing media from our cameras directly into DaVinci Resolve bins is a workflow revolution. This simply has never been possible before,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s just like live streaming into the DaVinci Resolve bin, even when dozens of DaVinci Resolve systems are collaborating via the same Blackmagic Cloud project. This is very exciting and it looks amazing when you see it working live!”

Blackmagic Cloud Live Sync Features

Live syncs up to Blackmagic Cloud the moment recording starts.

Within seconds the media shows up in the DaVinci Resolve bin.

Edit and color correct as the camera records.

No faster way to get media on air for broadcast news.

Allows remote color grading of shots, syncing back on set in real time.

Availability and Price

The new Blackmagic Cloud live sync feature will be public beta in mid June as a free download for Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K and Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2. The Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone will include this feature in an update in the coming weeks. This live sync will also be added to other cameras such as Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K shortly. This update to Blackmagic Cloud will be included free with current Blackmagic Cloud media sync plans. There will be no additional costs.