Blackmagic Cloud Store models let customers share their media files globally, eliminating the high cost of collaborating with talented editors and colorists around the world. Now they have a new lower price!

Blackmagic Design today announced new lower prices for all Blackmagic Cloud Store models. Now it’s even more affordable for everyone to share their media files globally, in minutes!

“Since we released these models, we have been working hard to make improvements in our manufacturing processes to help reduce the cost of building the Blackmagic Cloud Store family,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “These price reductions will help make network storage more affordable for customers who need to distribute large media files such as those used on Hollywood feature films quickly!”

So, there you have it: new lower prices for all Blackmagic Cloud Store models! This follows a previous reduction in price, announced last March, as ProVideo Coalition wrote then. The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB is now reduced to US$1,645, the Blackmagic Cloud Store 20TB has been reduced to US$5,645 and the Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB model is reduced to US$15,595.

Acording to Blackmagic Design, the new prices will help to make high performance network storage more affordable for anyone who wants to distribute large media files globally in minutes. The Blackmagic Cloud Store and Cloud Store Mini are very fast high capacity network disks that are designed to handle large media files used on Hollywood feature films. The design uses advanced flash memory so it easily handles lots of simultaneous users. With Dropbox and Google Drive live sync, files can be distributed between multiple units globally for very fast local file access, even on lower cost internet connections.

Blackmagic Cloud Store models let customers share their media files globally, eliminating the high cost of collaborating with talented editors and colorists around the world. The Blackmagic Cloud Store is storage that syncs and shares media with Dropbox and Google Drive. It even understands proxy workflows, so a whole timeline and its media can be shared in minutes. The internal memory core is so fast it can saturate the 10G Ethernet ports to their theoretical maximum speed, even with multiple users connected. File access is very low latency, so responsiveness is fast. There is also an HDMI monitoring output so you can watch a live graphic view of the storage operating on a TV or monitor. That’s why it’s perfect for sharing media between editors, colorists, audio engineers and VFX artists.

Here is some more information about the Blackmagic Cloud Store models shared by the company:

The Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini is available with 8 TB of flash memory, so customers have lots of space for their files. That’s fantastic for television production, as it’s small enough to be portable, but it has enough storage space for lots of video media. M.2 flash memory cards are used for extreme reliability, high access speeds and zero seek times. Plus the four M.2 cards are arranged in a parallel RAID 0 group so they can operate much faster than a single card. That ensures enough speed to keep up with the 10G Ethernet connection. Plus in the future, as new larger M.2 cards are released, the flash memory cards can be replaced with new ones. That ensures a very long life. Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini features a compact rack mount design that’s very portable and whisper quiet.

Blackmagic Cloud Store models are very fast

The Blackmagic Cloud Store is available in 20 TB, 80 TB and massive 320 TB models, so customers have lots of space for all their business files as well as video media. With video the standard for information delivery in business, that’s enough capacity to store all their media in a single location on their network. M.2 flash memory cards are used for extreme reliability, high access speeds and zero seek times. Plus the M.2 cards are arranged in parallel RAID 5 groups so they can operate much faster than a single card. That ensures massive speed combined with fault tolerance. If a faulty M.2 card is detected, the Cloud Store will automatically enter read only, so customers can still access their files.

With separate very high speed 10G Ethernet connections, Blackmagic Cloud Store models are very fast. The internal memory core has been designed to saturate all 10G Ethernet ports to their theoretical maximum speed, even with multiple users connected. It’s so fast, most computers cannot keep up. Plus file access is very low latency, so responsiveness is fast. That’s possible because of the parallel processing used by the memory core. Even at maximum speed, the Blackmagic Cloud Store is extremely quiet with very little cooling fan noise. Even when editing large 12K digital film RAW files. It’s so fast, multicam editing is very smooth, even if it’s used with large digital film camera files.

Customers can setup a local cache of their Dropbox and Google Drive files. This makes working much faster because files are instantly available without needing to be downloaded from the internet. Blackmagic Cloud Store constantly works to stay in sync. Customers can save space on their computers by moving cached Dropbox and Google Drive files to the Blackmagic Cloud Store so everyone on their network can share them. Customers can even sync multiple Blackmagic Cloud Stores via Dropbox and Google Drive so people in different geographic locations can collaborate without latency because everyone has a local copy of the files. Dropbox and Google Drive are also fantastic backup solutions.

Blackmagic Cloud Store models are available now from US$1,645 excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.