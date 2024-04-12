Blackmagic Design announced at NAB 2024 the new Ursa Cine 12K and the versatile Pyxis 6K model and promised another flagship camera for the end of 2024, the Ursa Cine 17K.

Blackmagic Design has a new camera coming at the end of 2024, with a 65mm 17K sensor, with a size of 50.808mm x 23.316mm and a resolution of 17520 x 8040 pixels.

With 16 stops of dynamic range, the new Ursa Cine 17K camera from Blackmagic Design has the same design and key features of the 12K model but uses a much larger sensor. Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design’s CEO showed the new sensor during the NAB 2024 presentation, a two hour-marathon that revealed a series of new products debuting at the Las Vegas event.

The upcoming Blackmagic Ursa Cine 17K is, according to Grant Petty, “very similar to the 12K” but due to its large sensor it uses a different lens mount, so Blackmagic Design opted for the LPL and Hasselblad lens mounts for this model. The camera does not have ND filters built-in, because due to the size of the sensor they would not fit.

Grant Petty says that the Blackmagic Design Ursa Cine 17K is an “amazing camera” but that it will take a bit longer to make it available, because Blackmagic is still “tweaking the software”. During the presentation he said that it would be amazing if all films could be shot in iMax style resolutions, “without that being a complex process.”

With the now released Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K costing US$14,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide, the price for the 17K model will be higher. Grant Petty indicated that final price has not been defined yet and will be revealed close to the launch of the camera.