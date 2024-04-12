Introduced as a next generation digital film camera that features a versatile box or cube design so you can rig up the perfect camera for your production, the Blackmagic PYXIS has a 6K a massive 36 x 24mm 6K sensor.

Blackmagic Design announced a series of new products and software updates at NAB 2024, including a “dream camera“, the Ursa Cine 12K, but the new PYXIS 6K, available in different versions, may be your “dream camera”.

The more than two hours presentation from Blackmagic Design had a constant flow of viewers on YouTube, ranging from 4000 to close to 7000, but the high moments of the presentation happened when the new DaVinci Resolve 19 was revealed, and then again when the new cameras were announced. Although many will look at the “big” 17K and the 12K models, the small camera that stole the show, from my perspective, is the PYXIS 6K, which features a massive 36 x 24mm 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual CFexpress media recorders, all in a customizable body. Blackmagic PYXIS 6K is available in three models, with customers able to choose between L-Mount, PL or Locking EF lens mounts. Blackmagic PYXIS 6K will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$2,995.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 6K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005. This versatile box with multiple mounting points and accessory side plates is designed so it can be to configured into the camera customers need it to be. PYXIS’ compact body is made from precision CNC machined aerospace aluminum, which means it is lightweight yet very strong. Customers can easily mount it on a range of camera rigs such as cranes, gimbals or drones. In addition to the multiple 1/4″ and 3/8″ thread mounts on the top and bottom of the body, Blackmagic PYXIS has a range of side plates that further extend their ability to mount accessories such as handles, microphones or even SSDs. All this means customers can build the perfect camera for the any production that’s both rugged and reliable. Blackmagic Designed even suggested they can build their own side plates!!!

Here is some more information shared by Blackmagic Design about the new – and impressive – box camera:

Blackmagic PYXIS features a massive full frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032. That’s almost three times larger than a Super 35 sensor and allows customers to shoot with a shallow depth of field or to use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. Whether users are shooting in bright sunlight or in almost no light at all, the 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide stunning low noise images in all lighting conditions.

Using the full area of the sensor gives customers a unique open gate 3:2 image which also lets customers reframe their shots in post production. The large sensor also lets customers work in true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping, making widescreen cinematic images more detailed and in higher resolution than previously possible.

With 3 models, customers can choose between L-Mount, EF or PL lenses, making Blackmagic PYXIS compatible with the largest range of cinema and photographic lenses in the world. The L-Mount model works with the latest full frame lenses from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma but can also accommodate lens adapters, allowing customers to use a wide variety of new and vintage lenses. The EF model lets customers use high quality photographic lenses customers already own from DSLRs or even Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras. Or the PL model lets customers work with professional cinema lenses from Zeiss, ARRI, Cooke and more without needing an adapter.

Blackmagic PYXIS can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD up to DCI 4K and even 6K. Customers can even shoot stills at 24.6 megapixels. Blackmagic PYXIS will shoot up to 36 fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate or 60 fps at 6048 x 2520 2.4:1 and 60 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI. For higher frame rates customers can window the sensor and shoot up to 100 fps at 2112 x 1184 Super 16.

The built in LCD on Blackmagic PYXIS is more than just a simple status display. It’s a 4″ high resolution HDR touchscreen that is also perfect for monitoring and reviewing shots on set. Its full HD resolution means customers can frame and focus their shots without needing to carry around a bulky external monitor. Customers can even use the display as a focus assist station.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a logical design that puts important functions such as ISO, WB and shutter at their fingertips with both touchscreen and physical controls. A row of 3 customizable function buttons means customers don’t have to go hunting through menus on a tiny screen to find a command. The controls can even be locked to avoid accidentally changing settings during a shot or when the camera is out of reach on a rig.

The innovative side plates expand the riggability of their camera even further. The standard plate included with Blackmagic PYXIS is made from the same aircraft grade aluminum as the camera body and features 2 1/4″ thread mounts and one 3/8″ thread mount, allowing customers to add microphones, brackets or other accessories. Or customers can attach the included SSD plate which offers a convenient location to securely attach a USB-C drive for recording or even a mobile phone for live streaming.

Blackmagic PYXIS records in Blackmagic RAW to preserve control of detail, exposure and color during post production. It also records HD H.264 proxies in real time making it easy to share media around the world in minutes. This means images always maintain unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilization and tracking in HD, 4K or 6K.

The Blackmagic PYXIS features two built in CFexpress card recorders, and a USB-C expansion port for recording direct to external flash media disks or an SSD. CFexpress media are more durable and faster than even older media so are perfect for recording full resolution, 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files. Plus, with dual CFexpress slots, customers can keep recording because customers can hot swap full cards without stopping.

Blackmagic PYXIS supports creating a small H.264 proxy file in addition to the camera original media when recording. This means the small proxy file can upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds so their media is available back at the studio in real time. The ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors are working is revolutionary and has never before been possible. Any editor working anywhere in the world will get the shots.

When uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, customers can use an Apple or Android phone to get a connection to the internet via mobile data. Simply connect the phone to the USB-C port and Blackmagic PYXIS will configure for mobile data. Customers can also connect via wired Ethernet using the camera’s Ethernet port. This lets customers get their media out as customers shoot so post production teams anywhere in the world can start work in real time.

Blackmagic PYXIS supports the optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF to make outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy. Customers get an integrated high quality 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide focus adjustment.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a wide range of connections for audio, monitoring, power and more. The camera includes a 12G-SDI out for monitoring with support for HDR and Ultra HD output. That means customers can connect an SDI display for on set monitoring of images, with or without overlays that show critical information and camera status. SDI allows for much longer cable runs than HDMI making it easier to reach monitors that are further away on set.

Blackmagic PYXIS features a built hardware streaming engine that supports RTMP and SRT streaming to YouTube, Facebook, X and more. For internet access, customers have two options, one to connect via Ethernet or customers can connect a 4G or 5G phone for mobile data. As the streaming is built into the camera, customers can see the stream status and data rate in the viewfinder and the LCD.

“Since the introduction of the original Pocket Cinema Cameras, our customers have been asking us to make it in a more customizable design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “But we wanted it to be so much more than just a Pocket Cinema Camera in a different body. The new Blackmagic PYXIS is a fully professional cinema camera with more connections and seamless integration into post production workflows. We think customers are going to love the incredibly adaptable design and we can’t wait to see how they use it!”