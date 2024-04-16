Production

From the NAB Show Floor | Blackmagic Design

Kenny McMillan catches up with Bob Caniglia to check out Blackmagic’s new URSA Cine 12k and PYXIS 6K.

From the NAB Show Floor | Blackmagic DesignThe series of interviews “From the NAB Show Floor” from ProVideo Coalition opened with the very first interview space of NAB 2024 dedicated to Blackmagic Design.

The company had, according to Kenny McMillan, “one of the more exciting announcements I’ve seen from any company in recent memory and I’m not generally someone who gets excited about those kind of things”, and the following conversation explored all those exciting news, some of which ProVideo Coalition revealed right before the start of the Las Vegas event. Enjoy, now, 18 minutes of pure Blackmagic…

