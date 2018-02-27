Years ago before the release of Final Cut Pro X but after the first announcement many editors, myself included, were excited about this new Auditions feature that FCPX was going to contain. It looked to be some new thinking on ways to look at … audition … different takes or different shots in an edit. In reality the FCPX Auditions feature is probably underused as it’s a bit clunky to setup and execute.
But this reader QuickTip coming to us from Ryan Welborn is doing some deep diving into FCPX Auditions and takes it to a level I haven’t seen before. Nice tip Ryan, here it is:
Auditioning clips in FCPX is neat, but if you don’t do a lot of back and forth shot picking with a producer sitting behind you, you may not see the real (and MASSIVE) benefit to this functionality.
Duplicate as Audition (option-y) an Adjustment Layer to “look iterate” when deciding on or tweaking LUTs/Color Correction and Effects.
With the Audition open (y) you can duplicate the Adjustment Layer audition and apply different effects to as many instances of the Adjustment Layer audition you want. Just be sure and delete any effects you might have applied to an Adjustment Layer already in the Audition.
Quickly Audition between them with (ctrl-option Left/Right)
Then duplicate-move (option-drag) the Audition, as a sort of look suitcase, to carry your collection of LUTs/Color/Effects to be chosen from on the next edit. Finalize (kill others in Audition) using (option-shift-y)
There’s also a shortcut for Duplicate Audition as Original (shift-command y) which creates an unaltered version of you want to start fresh again.
This method is useful for filtering out the ‘maybes’ of LUTs and Color Grading as well as compiling and picking repeated looks used throughout an edit.
Adjustment Layers don’t natively ship inside FCPX. (for some reason.) FCPX Adjustment Layers are simply a Motion Title Template saved without any text. Once placed in an FCPX timeline, any Effect added or adjustment done in inspector to the Adjustment Layer will affect all clips below it (i.e. a Blur added to an Adjustment Layer will Blur any clips, titles, or transitions below it).
Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.