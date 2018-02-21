Day 21 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Use DaVinci Resolve free to test your XMLs and conforms

Once that is done and things look good just send a Resolve file instead of an XML

By Scott Simmons February 21, 2018 Post Production

28 Days Filmtools banner

If you’re an editor who has to send out your projects to a colorist (besides being one of the lucky few in this age of one-man-bands) you want that project conform on the colorist’s end to be smooth and trouble-free. Often a color session is being charged by the hour so if the colorist is spending a lot of time conforming and troubleshooting the edit then that can be dollars and time wasted. I saw today’s QuickTip on Twitter and it’s a great one to share for those sending an edit to a colorist.

The free version of Resolve is an incredibly powerful tool (check out this post from Frame.io that sums it up well) but it’s ability to save money in the often expensive color grading stage might be it’s most powerful.

So how does this work? First, if you don’t know how to properly send an edit to a colorist then read these two posts below that take you thought that process both from a colorist’s pov and an editor’s pov. Click on the image to go read the article.

edit-to-color-two-part.jpg

Once your edit is locked then export your conform file, an XML from Adobe Premiere Pro, an AAF from Avid Media Composer or an FCPX XML from Final Cut Pro X.

Resolve import XML

Bring that back into DaVinci Resolve free to check the conform, check the media, check all the composites, timewarps and anything else that might trip up a conform. If something doesn’t look right then you have ability to troubleshoot those problems before it gets to the colorist.

Resolve tips

Taking this one step further Alexis Van Hurkman offers up an interesting piece of advice once your test conform in Resolve free is tested and looking good. Why not export that Resolve project file to send to the colorist?

resolve export project

The colorist can then import that conformed .drp file. Personally I would check with the colorist first and still send the XML/AAF in the batch of stuff I send to the colorist. Communication is the key.

I used to work at a facility that used Baselight and they offered a Mac version of Baselight to customers for training and testing. I would just that Mac version of Baselight to test my offline exports before sending then to the much more expensive Baselight suite and I can’t remember ever having a conform issue. Colorists love editors who send this conforms without issue.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Split SDI ports, or: how to hack an Arri Mini

KODAK announces a scanner and three projectors

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
PVC Staff

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Day 20 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – an extra 12db in the Avid Media Composer timeline
Post Production

Day 20 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – an extra 12db in the Avid Media Composer timeline

This is kind of two Avid Media Composer audio tips in one. When you raise...
Day 19 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Map audio waveforms and keyframes in Avid Media Composer
Post Production

Day 19 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Map audio waveforms and keyframes in Avid Media Composer

A number of versions ago Avid added the very handy per track toggle option...
Day 18 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Free up some screen real estate in Adobe Premiere Pro
Post Production

Day 18 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Free up some screen real estate in Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro has a lot of panels and windows that provides a lot...
Day 17 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – See original clip names in Premiere Pro timeline
Post Production

Day 17 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – See original clip names in Premiere Pro timeline

First off, this QuickTip mainly applies to those who use the Display the project...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of