Day 11 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – The perfect Path Finder panel placement

Replacing the Mac Finder with Path Finder puts so much information at your fingertips

By Scott Simmons February 11, 2018 Post Production

#28daysofQuickTips 2018 Filmtools banner

I’ve mentioned Cocatech’s $40 Mac OS Finder replacement application Path Finder a time or two in the past. Even once in the 2015 #28daysofQuickTips as a way to sync folders. This time I want to point out one of Path Finder’s coolest features: the information panes that it can display around the Path Finder window. I consider this setup of info panes around the perimeter of the Path Finder window the perfect Path Finder panel placement.Path Finder 01

There’s so much that Path Finder will do but one one of my favorite things is the ability to show a number of panes around the window than can display a lot of different kinds of information. Above is my standard layout.

In the upper right is the Attributes pane which I use to change the label color on multiple files at once, among other things it can do. Below that is Size which is showing the size of this one file but can display total file size for multiple files at once. Below that is a list of Recent Folders which update as you work in different folders. This saves a ton of time throughout the day working in and around the same job. And you can drag files right to those folders as they are live. Below that is Selection Path to see exactly where a file is. I use that lower right pane as a fluid pane changing it depending on my needs. To the left of that is the Preview pane that will show file previews, from video files to images to the contents of text files. It’s great in that Path Finder can show the content of files that Quicklook cannot. Finally there is the Info pane that shows a lot of information (as you can see) about a selected file. Path Finder 02

Taking this perfect Path Finder panel placement a step further, if you look above you can see what happens in Path Finder when you select multiple files at once. The Size and Info panes change to reflect that. Also look at the bottom right corner and you can see a pop-up menu of all the different things you can display in these panes. If you know what nerdy stuff like Get, Hex and Subversion is then I guess you might like Path Finder even more!

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser

Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser
Post Production

Day 10 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Using Final Cut Pro X as the ultimate sound effects and music browser

There was a Facebook post in an Avid editing group the other day that...
Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 9 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Quickly connect a title in Final Cut Pro X

One of the strengths of Final Cut Pro X is its fancy graphics and titles,...
Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 8 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Temporarily enable a tool in Final Cut Pro X

This is a simple little thing that makes the already fast Final Cut Pro X...
Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Day 7 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Apply and Toggle audio fades in Final Cut Pro X

I’m still quite perplexed that nearly 7 years after its release Final Cut Pro X...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of