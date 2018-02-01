Have you ever wanted to know many hours, minutes and seconds of all of those clips you have in your Adobe Premiere Pro bin? Or how about the full duration of a bunch of sequences?

Access the little used Info window in Adobe Premiere Pro and it will show you the total duration of all the items you have selected. It works well on master clips and sequences. And you can selected clips and sequences at the same time. So if someone asks you how much total footage they shot for this job they are giving you one day to edit you can reply “16 hours, 42 minutes, 11 seconds and 19 frames. You shot so much footage I can’t give you a quality cut in one day.”

