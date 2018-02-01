Day 1 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Premiere’s Info window for total durations

Do you need to quickly know the duration of all those clips or sequences at once?

By Scott Simmons February 01, 2018 Post Production

Have you ever wanted to know many hours, minutes and seconds of all of those clips you have in your Adobe Premiere Pro bin? Or how about the full duration of a bunch of sequences?

Adobe Premiere Pro Info window

Access the little used Info window in Adobe Premiere Pro and it will show you the total duration of all the items you have selected. It works well on master clips and sequences. And you can selected clips and sequences at the same time. So if someone asks you how much total footage they shot for this job they are giving you one day to edit you can reply “16 hours, 42 minutes, 11 seconds and 19 frames. You shot so much footage I can’t give you a quality cut in one day.”

Adobe Premiere Pro Info duration

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

