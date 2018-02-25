Day 25 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – A Bunch of Colorist Tips

I’ve learned a lot from the Twitter hashtag #ColoristTip. Here’s some of my favorites.

By Scott Simmons February 25, 2018

The best QuickTips are ones that you learn something from. One of my favorites is the #Colorist Tip hashtag on Twitter. Usually these come to Twitter courtesy of Senior Colorist at Red Bull Media House Phil Strahl. His twitter feed is full of these things so give him a follow if you want to learn more about not just pushing Resolve’s buttons but how to improve your color grading overall. His tips are often tipping DaVinci Resolve but many of them are not.

Since I’m just lifting another’s hard work for this QuickTip I did ask Phil’s permission to use them. Thanks Phil.

Here are some of my favorites in no particular order:

Someday we’ll maybe that Twitter edit button.

Here’s a few other colorist tips from different folks on twitter though I have to admit I didn’t ask for their permission, I just saw some good ones when going through the #ColoristTip hashtag. Always be learning.

And finally:

Yea baby!

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Day 24 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reveal File in Avid Media Composer

