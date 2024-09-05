The most recent update of AE is August 2024 release (version 24.6). Extensive fixes and improvements, New text scripting hooks for font management, and Directly import to a folder are the lead features. There’s also a master list of fixes.

The next big release (25) seems due around or after the IBC conference, or around Adobe MAX in Miami. Beta version 25 is now available. This yearly switch to the next major version means that After Effects projects saved in v25 cannot be opened in previous versions of After Effects. It is also required to have v25 of Premiere Pro and Media Encoder to make use of Dynamic Link.

The new version should feature a new look across the entire app, themed and styled using “Adobe Spectrum design.” Per-character Text and Paragraph styling in Expressions and Decluttered 3D model import (so no extra files or folders to manage) round out the big features coming.

SternFX posted Parallax in Motion: 3D Depth with Camera Tracking and Mocha Ae part 1, with Part 2 on another website, VDODNA.

But first you may want to check out Everything About 3D CAMERA TRACKING! (After Effects Tutorial) from After Effects Basics.

Jake In Motion shared Type Jazz \\ Text Animation made EASY in After Effects. With Type Jazz, an inexpensive new After Effects Script UI Panel, you’re able to quickly create fluid oscillating, bouncing, or linear text animations with easy-to-use controls and instant feedback. The frequency and amplitude decay controls allow you to precisely dial in the exact look you need. Type Jazz also comes with 80 custom animation presets and full KBar compatibility.

Mapal shared 5 Clean Text Animations (After Effects Tutorial). He’s only one wag that uses “clean,” which leaves me wondering what dirty animation is.

School of Motion posted NEW After Effects Physics Tool, Procreate’s Bold Move, MoGraph Hiring Spree! | Motion Mondays and This Unreal to After Effects Workflow is just TOO POWERFUL.

MotionXP covers fake 3D in How to create Motion Design like Seven (Wonil Seo), as does Manuel does Motion in Fake-3D Animation in After Effects | Tutorial.

Motion Circles looks at Advanced Geometric Animation Behind the Scene | After Effects Pro Tips.

Stephan Zammit avoids Blender, which I heard was free, in After Effects Advanced 3D Tutorial.

In 8 Pro Tricks For Logo Animation in After Effects, ilkin shows off Trim Paths, 3D Rotation, and Stroke Animation. Offset Paths, Text Animation, Bounce Effect, Line Effect, and adding Small Details to your animations.

Manuel does Motion shared some Displacement Map Tricks in After Effects | Tutorial.

Connor Henkle ranked his Top 5 Ae Plugins & Scripts based on how often used. The thread shared more…

Lines To Designs compares and contrasts in Meta’s SAM 2 vs. Adobe RotoBrush 3: Ultimate Rotoscoping Showdown.

Frame.io posted The Complete 2024 Premiere Pro Color Correction Guide by Jarle Leirpoll.

DaVinci Resolve 19 was released; see Scott Simmons’ summary here on PVC. See also, DaVinci Resolve 19’s Newest Color Features by Oliver Peters.

There’s a bunch of video overviews, so here’s one, Top 10 New Features – DaVinci Resolve 19 !!! (Studio) It’s Finally Released fromTeam 2 Films.

Premiere Gal shared Turn Your DSLR Camera into a Pro Webcam Setup for Livestreaming, while Stephen Robles ranks his Top 5 Webcams for High-Quality Live Streaming: Best Budget and Premium Options.

Frame.io posted Is Generative AI for Video Ready for Prime Time Production? by Noah Kadner, which features a number of test examples.

In This free MIND BLOWING Workflow Just Changed Filmmaking, Mickmumpitz demoes an AI workflow in development for compositing using a ComfyUI node workflow to combine a variety of tools (Midjourney, etc.) to automatically cut out a subject, match lighting, fix edges, and add additional VFX. It seems like standard image processing methods using traditional tools like AE and Blender with additional processes and generative AI.

Noting the piecemeal workflows of current AI graphics, School of Motion had a comprehensive if verbose take in Let’s Talk AI, Motion Design, and the Future of Generative Video.