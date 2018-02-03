Day 3 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Track patching with the keyboard in Premiere Pro

A track-based editor means track patching so why not make that easier with keyboard shortcuts

By Scott Simmons February 03, 2018 Post Production

Adobe Premiere Pro has an unbelievably advanced set of keyboard shortcuts but many of those are unassigned. One of my favorites is the ability to move track patching and track selections up and down via a keyboard shortcut.

Adobe Premiere Pro move track patching

These shortcuts to Move All Video and Audio Source and Targets Down and Up are not mapped anywhere by default. My mappings are above. Since track patching and selection can involve a lot of mousing I highly recommend you map these somewhere useful.

But better than that and something that Adobe Premiere Pro has that Avid Media Composer does not is the ability to same the source patching and assign those to a keyboard shortcut. This is so very useful when you’re doing a lot of sequence to sequence editing.

Adobe Premiere Pro source assignment

Right+clicking in the source patch side of the timeline patch bay and you can see the Default Source Assignment options and a way to save those as presets. What I’ve got here are several that I have saved as well as the shortcuts that I have saved them to, in this case the number keypad. The top one is audio only patching without video for audio tracks 1 – 6 for example. I tend to change these several times in a lengthy edit.

Adobe Premiere Pro save source

Managing presets brings up this box that lets you see the presets you’ve saved and which preset you’ve assigned to a particular keyboard shortcut.

Adobe Premiere Pro keyboards source search

The real power in the source assignment presets comes when you map those to the keyboard. Open the keyboard shortcuts editor and search for “source ass” and you’ll see the preset options ready to be mapped to keyboard shortcuts. Takes special note of Default Source Assignement and map that one first. That will return the source patching to the default and is useful all the time when you’re working with complex patching arrangements.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you’d like to share? Know a killer Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or DaVinci Resolve tip that no one else knows? Want to possibly win a prize? Then click over to the post announcing this year’s #28daysofQuickTips and find out how you can send in your own QuickTip.


Profile Picture

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

