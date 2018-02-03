Adobe Premiere Pro has an unbelievably advanced set of keyboard shortcuts but many of those are unassigned. One of my favorites is the ability to move track patching and track selections up and down via a keyboard shortcut.

These shortcuts to Move All Video and Audio Source and Targets Down and Up are not mapped anywhere by default. My mappings are above. Since track patching and selection can involve a lot of mousing I highly recommend you map these somewhere useful.

But better than that and something that Adobe Premiere Pro has that Avid Media Composer does not is the ability to same the source patching and assign those to a keyboard shortcut. This is so very useful when you’re doing a lot of sequence to sequence editing.

Right+clicking in the source patch side of the timeline patch bay and you can see the Default Source Assignment options and a way to save those as presets. What I’ve got here are several that I have saved as well as the shortcuts that I have saved them to, in this case the number keypad. The top one is audio only patching without video for audio tracks 1 – 6 for example. I tend to change these several times in a lengthy edit.

Managing presets brings up this box that lets you see the presets you’ve saved and which preset you’ve assigned to a particular keyboard shortcut.

The real power in the source assignment presets comes when you map those to the keyboard. Open the keyboard shortcuts editor and search for “source ass” and you’ll see the preset options ready to be mapped to keyboard shortcuts. Takes special note of Default Source Assignement and map that one first. That will return the source patching to the default and is useful all the time when you’re working with complex patching arrangements.

