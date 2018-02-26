I wanted to be sure and have at least a couple of DaVinci Resolve tips in this year’s #28daysofQuickTips. I posted one on the black and white point pickers and you can get some great tips in yesterday’s #colorist tips post as well. This video comes to us from Jamie Dickinson and it takes you through what could be a very handy way to help with round-tripping from Resolve back to your NLE: sending back just the shots that have changes. I never knew you could do this.

While we’re at it here is another one from Jamie about using RGB mixer to color balance a tricky shot.

If you head over to Jamie’s Vimeo page there are a number of useful tutorials there including using Fusion Connect and some videos on the Quantel Rio. I bet you’ve never seen that thing in action.

But this one is my personal favorite.

