For a few of our tips this month we’re going to look at some newly added features in recent NLE updates that provide some new functionality. We’ll start with Adobe Premiere Pro.

I welcome non-linear editing applications adding features they steal borrow from their competitors. A recent addition to Adobe Premiere Pro is simple but nice if you’re coming from Avid.

With this preference checked then a Match Frame will place an IN point at the match frame when it loads it into the Source monitor. There is no OUT point marked unless you want to count the tail frame of the clip in the Source as the out point which it technically is.

With this preference unchecked then PPro will mark the clip’s IN to OUT duration from what has been used in the timeline when it match frames in the Source monitor. With it unchecked the playhead will park on the frame from the timeline when the clip is match framed with the IN to OUT marked.

Both of these options are handy so it’s nice to be able to choose. I love preferences you can toggle on and off.

Have your own editing and post-production related QuickTip for #28daysofQuickTips 2018 that you'd like to share?

