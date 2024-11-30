After Effects 25.0.1 is the current version, with no big recent announcements. The October 2024 (25.0.1) release includes important fixes.

After Effects didn’t get AI at Max 2024 in October. Here are the newish features, described in Is that really it? After Effects updates | Adobe MAX 2024 from Tom Graham for Envato Video:

* Leaner 3D model import

* GPU-accelerated UI on Windows

* New Adobe Spectrum interface look (for reasons now unclear 1, 2), 3, etc.)

* Per-character text and paragraph styling expressions

* Color management improvements

Top beta features are now:

Here on PVC, Chris Zwar continues his series with Color Management Part 23: HDR tone mapping in practise. Chris says that the preferred way of compositing HDR video is using ACES. But ACES isn’t just a button we can click – we now have three different ACES options in After Effects, as well as the original Adobe Color Engine.

SternFX asks Untapped Potential or Obsolete? when looking at 10 After Effects tools that reflect its evolution. Some still have niche uses, but most are relics of the past. Which are hidden gems or just obsolete after maybe 30 years?

SternFx also shared Mastering the Shatter Effect: Exploding Text Made Easy, on how to make your text come alive with the Shatter effect, which was introduced in the mid-90s as a 3rd party plug-in and later folded into AE.

Brian Maffitt’s original Total Training videos have disappeared again, so various subtleties of custom shatter maps may be out there somewhere. Jake In Motion has a general overview of the filter in Shatter | Effects of After Effects.

Manuel does Motion took a look recently at several uses in Incredible Noise Tricks in After Effects | Tutorial.

My favorite AE noise tutorial is a revived classic text by Chris Zwar, Fractal Noise: Advanced analysis of After Effects most versatile plugin. If you want an overview the Fractal Noise effect and its update Turbulent Noise, see After Effects Classic Course: Turbulent Noise by Crish Design.

There’s more noise effects in AE covered by Jake in Motion in his series on AE’s built-in plug-ins. More scattershot in application is an old AEP roundup, Fractal Noise in After Effects.

AE competitors are not caput, especially when they have a free version, so check out What’s new in Cavalry 2.2? by Chris Hardcastle.

In Dear Adobe…addressing your concerns, Premiere Gal discusses missing features for social media editors. Avid is still the king of Hollywood, so services for the actual user base makes sense.

If you’re not using Adobe Premiere and Photoshop, or you want to explore beyond the ranch, check out The Best AI Tools for Video Editors by Johnny Elwyn.

If you don’t use Premiere (or DaVinci, etc), you might consider Ruby Helyer’s I read through CapCut’s privacy policy… and it scared me away. TikTok is a sister company.

Apple purchased Pixelmator Pro, an Adobe competitor, and also finally released a new version of Final Cut Pro. See Final Cut Pro 11: Why now? by Tyler Stalman.

