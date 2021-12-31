From camera, hardware and software reviews to remote editing, upscaling, LED walls and a server attack, PVC’s writers covered a lot of ground in 2021.

As the year winds down we thought we’d take a look back at some of the great content posted this past year by the talented professionals working out in the world and writing for ProVideo Coalition. Top 10 lists are usually based on traffic but those articles posted late in the year haven’t had time to be read quite as far and wide as those posted early in the year so that is taken into consideration. Most of all we hope this is a way to rediscover some great content you might have missed.

Top 20 Articles on PVC for 2021

After Effects: Making a composition render 70 x faster

If had had trouble finding a camera this year, the supply chain and lack of chips had something to do with that.

⬆️ Where have all the cameras gone?

Understanding Premiere Pro’s Color Management

Is the Canon C70 a viable cinema camera or just another entry in a crowded field?

Upscaling software was put to the test in one of PVC’s most popular articles of 2021.

⬆️ A.I. Upscaling software shootout

Unlock the hidden 25p mode in your current iPhone’s camera app

Evaluating Household Bulbs for Cinema Use

Random thoughts on the new M1 iPad Pro and video editing

Relinking in Avid Media Composer has never been … easy.

⬆️ Media Composer Relinking Masterclass

To Cloud or Not to Cloud. The current state of Enterprise NAS Media Production Platforms.

State of Remote Editing 2021: How it’s being done and how we should be doing it

Uploading to YouTube – is 4K worth it?

Starlink promised to bring internet anywhere in this multi-part review.

⬆️ Starlink “Better Than Nothing” Beta Experience Update

ART OF THE CUT on editing PIXAR’s “Soul” with Kevin Nolting, ACE

LED video walls. Amazing technology, not all the same

Making audio more accessible to editors

2021 Video Workstation Buyer’s Guide

AE 2022: Multi-Frame Rendering has arrived!

The QNAP attack was not a pleasant experience for those hit by it.

⬆️ The Day After the Eve of Destruction – Our experience with the recent QNAP server attack

Cinematic Mode, the future of iPhone cinematography, and ProRes on a phone

Top 10 Reviews of 2021

First Look: GoPro HERO10 Black Hands-On Review

The M1 Max Apple MacBook Pro multi-part review was PVC’s most popular review of the year.

⬆️ Review: 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max for video editors – Part 1

Review: DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, Part 1 – Editing with the Speed Editor

REVIEW: Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI

Sony continued to expand their Cine Line of cameras.

⬆️ Reviewing The New Sony FX3 Cine Line Camera

Review: Maono PM500 large-diaphragm condenser studio microphone

Review: Postlab Drive and Review: LucidLink cloud-based media for video editing and post-production

REVIEW – Continuum 2021 AVX

DaVinci Resolve continued to be very popular in 2021.

⬆️ REVIEW: DaVinci Resolve Color Grading Panels

Reviewing the New Vazen 85mm T2.8 1.8x Full-Frame Anamorphic Lens