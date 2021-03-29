Podcasts

State of Remote Editing 2021: How it’s being done and how we should be doing it

Our group of expert panelists explain the state of the art in remote editing tech and workflow

March 29, 2021
It’s a year on from the start of the pandemic shutdown and we revisit the topic of remote editing with a panel of industry experts. Specifically, we look at how to do this right, now that remote editing has become a semi-permanent part of post production life. We cover desktop streaming, locally hosted media solutions, sneakernet, multi-site synchronization, remote collaboration, cloud computing and cloud storage, and a host of other topics.
Guest panelists:
Zeke Margolis from Melrose Mac (melrosemac.com)
Nick Anderson from creative.space
Vince Auletta from Parsec (parsec.app)

Bill Thompson from Signiant (signiant.com)

