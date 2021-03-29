State of Remote Editing 2021: How it’s being done and how we should be doing it

It’s a year on from the start of the pandemic shutdown and we revisit the topic of remote editing with a panel of industry experts. Specifically, we look at how to do this right, now that remote editing has become a semi-permanent part of post production life. We cover desktop streaming, locally hosted media solutions, sneakernet, multi-site synchronization, remote collaboration, cloud computing and cloud storage, and a host of other topics.

Guest panelists:

Zeke Margolis from Melrose Mac ( melrosemac.com

Vince Auletta from Parsec ( parsec.app