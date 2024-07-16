I’ve been watching as Amazon Prime Day is going full swing, this July 16 and 17, 2024. I’ve realized a couple of things after covering a couple of different Prime Day sales over the years:
- There are so many Prime Day Deals that you’ll never be able to find them all on the app or the Amazon website.
- Not all prices listed on Prime Day Deals are the cheapest on the web.
- You can spend more time searching the web for a comparable or better deal but that can be a real time suck and … what’s your time worth to ya?
- Sometimes, you must be sure you’re getting a Prime Day Deal and not just a regular Amazon price.
- You can blow a lot of money (and time) on Prime Day Deals.
That said, here are a few I’ve been tracking this first day of Amazon Prime Day 2024. I’ll update this a few time until this Prime Day is over.
You can never have enough SSDs, especially the 4TB variety:
SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD 4TB, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 External Solid State Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 2,000MB/s for Gaming, Students and Professionals,MU-PG4T0B/AM, Black. $284.99
Here’s a no-name USB-C SSD, 4 TBs for a bit cheaper but I’d probably go with the name brand if it was me:
4TB External SSD Portable, Up to 2000MB/s, External Solid State Drive External Hard Drive, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C SSD for iPhone 15/Pro/PC/Laptops/Creators/Gaming
$223.67
Elgato has a few Stream Deck products on sale, though personally, I prefer the Loupedeck products, but I don’t see any of them on sale for Prime Day:
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 White – Studio Controller, 15 macro keys, trigger actions in apps and software like OBS, Twitch, YouTube and more, works with Mac and PC
$109.99
And the folks from Elgato are even promoting their owns Prime Day sales!
Goddamn this deal is great too
Wave:3 only 104.99 both black and white
With this mic you get Wave Link software – gives you the entire audio mixer experience but it’s ez to use and creates zero mess on your desk.
https://t.co/s3fhtu4FdJ
— Steggy (Jeff Stegner) (@Steggy) July 16, 2024
Ok, this isn’t a Prime Day deal but if you want to try a Stream Deck rip off, then here ya go!
AKP153 Studio Deck, Stream Controller, 15 Macro Keys, Trigger Actions in Apps and Software Like OBS, YouTube, Twitch, Custom Console for Photo and Video Editing, Live Streaming, PC/Mac (White)
$89.99
Another cool controller is the TourBox. This new version, the Tour Box Lite, is one I haven’t used, but the price is right on this deal:
TourBox Lite, [2024 NEW] Comic Concept Art Animation, Colorgrade, Video Editing, ClipStudioPaint, Photoshop, Blender, DaVinciResolve, FCPX, Premiere, Lightroom, Drawing Tablet, Custom Keyboard
-20% $75.99
And also, there’s the original Tour Box that I reviewed a while back:
TourBox NEO, Custom Controller for Photo Video Editing, Color Grading, Ilustration, Mac/Windows, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Premiere Illustrator DaVinci Resolve After Effects Final Cut Pro Keyboard
Speaking of monitors, ASUS makes some great computer monitors. I have one at my home edit suite. A great image for the price.
ASUS ProArt Display 27” 4K HDR Professional Monitor (PA279CRV) – IPS, UHD (3840 x 2160), 99% DCI-P3/Adobe RGB, ΔE < 2, Calman Verified, USB-C PD 96W, DisplayPort, Daisy-Chain, Height Adjustable
