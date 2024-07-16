I’ve been watching as Amazon Prime Day is going full swing, this July 16 and 17, 2024. I’ve realized a couple of things after covering a couple of different Prime Day sales over the years:

There are so many Prime Day Deals that you’ll never be able to find them all on the app or the Amazon website.

Not all prices listed on Prime Day Deals are the cheapest on the web.

You can spend more time searching the web for a comparable or better deal but that can be a real time suck and … what’s your time worth to ya?

Sometimes, you must be sure you’re getting a Prime Day Deal and not just a regular Amazon price.

You can blow a lot of money (and time) on Prime Day Deals.

That said, here are a few I’ve been tracking this first day of Amazon Prime Day 2024. I’ll update this a few time until this Prime Day is over.

You can never have enough SSDs, especially the 4TB variety:

SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD 4TB, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 External Solid State Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 2,000MB/s for Gaming, Students and Professionals,MU-PG4T0B/AM, Black. $284.99

Here’s a no-name USB-C SSD, 4 TBs for a bit cheaper but I’d probably go with the name brand if it was me:

4TB External SSD Portable, Up to 2000MB/s, External Solid State Drive External Hard Drive, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C SSD for iPhone 15/Pro/PC/Laptops/Creators/Gaming

$223.67

Elgato has a few Stream Deck products on sale, though personally, I prefer the Loupedeck products, but I don’t see any of them on sale for Prime Day:

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 White – Studio Controller, 15 macro keys, trigger actions in apps and software like OBS, Twitch, ​YouTube and more, works with Mac and PC

$109.99

And the folks from Elgato are even promoting their owns Prime Day sales!

Ok, this isn’t a Prime Day deal but if you want to try a Stream Deck rip off, then here ya go!

AKP153 Studio Deck, Stream Controller, 15 Macro Keys, Trigger Actions in Apps and Software Like OBS, YouTube, Twitch, Custom Console for Photo and Video Editing, Live Streaming, PC/Mac (White)

$89.99

Another cool controller is the TourBox. This new version, the Tour Box Lite, is one I haven’t used, but the price is right on this deal:

TourBox Lite, [2024 NEW] Comic Concept Art Animation, Colorgrade, Video Editing, ClipStudioPaint, Photoshop, Blender, DaVinciResolve, FCPX, Premiere, Lightroom, Drawing Tablet, Custom Keyboard

-20% $75.99

And also, there’s the original Tour Box that I reviewed a while back:

TourBox NEO, Custom Controller for Photo Video Editing, Color Grading, Ilustration, Mac/Windows, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Premiere Illustrator DaVinci Resolve After Effects Final Cut Pro Keyboard

-28% $ 135 . 20

I love my Blue Yeti mic, I’ve had one for years:

-41% $76.70

The LG C series OLEDs have long been a great choice for a very, very good client monitor in the edit suite. They reproduce colors very well and are a grading monitor of choice for many who can’t afford a high-end grading display.

-25% $ 1,196 . 99

This LG OLED is labeled at a “limited time deal” whatever that is. Not all sizes are on the “limited time deal” so make sure you know what you’re buying. Older C-series displays are on sale too.

Speaking of monitors, ASUS makes some great computer monitors. I have one at my home edit suite. A great image for the price.

ASUS ProArt Display 27” 4K HDR Professional Monitor (PA279CRV) – IPS, UHD (3840 x 2160), 99% DCI-P3/Adobe RGB, ΔE < 2, Calman Verified, USB-C PD 96W, DisplayPort, Daisy-Chain, Height Adjustable

-15% $398.00

I like this UBC Macally keyboard as it’s a full-size keyboard with F keys and a keypad. No batteries to charge or replace and it’s cheap:

-42% $34.99

Thunderbolt docks and hubs! I had a Thunderbolt dock stolen by porch pirates (I think) earlier in the year so one of these might be in my future.

-29% $ 319 . 99

-40% $119.99

This is a nice deal on AirPods. Can you have enough AirPods?

-29% $ 119 . 99

I know nothing about Ethernet switches but here’s a 10G switch on sale that has over 6, 000 ratings and 4.5 stars.