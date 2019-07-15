I was looking for a couple of specific things on Amazon early this morning and kept seeing some other things here and there that could be useful for the editor. I am in no way responsible for how much money you may spend. A caveat … not all Prime Day deals are the best in the world. And you have to be careful as Amazon seems to put just some “regular deals” in the list. For example, it may seem amazing to save $459.96 on this 2 TB G-Technology SSD but the same $289 price can be found at other places like New Egg. and the 2 TB isn’t listed as a “Deal of the Day” anyway. But the 1TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD is listed as a “Deal of the Day” for $156.23 but you can get that price at New Egg as well after going through some shenanigans to get the price.

So buyer beware as companies are always trying to take your money first and give good deals second. Some deals are listed to remain through Tuesday while some have limited times. You must be a Prime member to get them. Regardless here are a few things that might be right up the video editor’s alley. There are tons of TVs, iPads and other devices that any editor would use but I tried to make these products below a bit more niche. I may or may not have purchased a few of these items.

If you find anything good please post a comment below.

Elgato Stream Deck – Live Content Creation Controller with 15 customizable LCD keys, adjustable stand, for Windows 10 and macOS 10.11 or later

$99.99 I’ve always wanted to try one of these!

Neewer Microphone Isolation Shield – Foldable Tri-Fold Studio Mic Sound Absorbing Foam Reflector for Any Condenser Microphone Studio Recording Equipment

$47.99

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – USB 3.0 USB 2.0 compatible, Drop Shock Dust Rain Resistant Shuttle Drive, for Mac and PC Computer Desktop Workstation PC Laptop

$119.99

XSKN Apple Final Cut Pro X 10 Shortcut Design Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Macbook 13 15 17 inch (US & EU Layout)

$11.19 I don’t usually recommend these visual keyboard overlays for editing as they become a crutch but hey … it’s Prime Day!

Purgo USB C Hub Adapter Dongle for MacBook Air 2018/2019, MacBook Pro 2019/2018-2016, Ultra Slim Type C Hub with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 5K@60Hz and 2xUSB 3.0 (Space Grey)

$47.99 There are a ton of USB-C hubs on the Prime Day Deals … search and find your favorite.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD – USB-C, USB 3.1

$167.97 This one says “you save $180.02.” I’m suspicious so you might find it around the ‘net for the same price without being a Prime member.

Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet with 3 Bonus Software included, 7.9″x 6.3″, Black

$49.95 It’s a “lightning deal” so get it soon.

Boogie Board Blackboard Writing Tablet – LCD Drawing Pad and Electronic Digital Notepad – Reusable and Erasable Ewriter

$29.99 I listed a Boogie Board in my 2017 Christmas Gifts for Editors and I still love mine.

Drobo 8D 8-Drive Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Array – Dual Thunderbolt 3 Ports

$961.26 It’s a lightning deal, not lasting all day!

Adobe Premiere Rush | Video editing software, mobile & desktop | 12-month Subscription with auto-renewal, PC/Mac

$119.88/year but says the price at the checkout is $95.99. But you’re probably a Creative Cloud subscriber and can just download it.

DISDIM USB C Extension Adapter Cable, [183cm/6FT] Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.1 Type-C Fast Charging,4K HD Vedio, Audio Transfer, Data Sync Extend Cord Compatible with MacBook Pro,Nintendo Switch,Pixel 3/2/XL

$11.99 The title of this cable misspelled VIDEO so might want to take that into consideration but it’s a good price for an extender.

UGREEN USB Audio Adapter External Stereo Sound Card with 3.5mm Headphone and Microphone Jack for Windows, Mac

$7.19 I have one of these and love it.

Elgato Cam Link 4K — Broadcast Live, Record via DSLR, Camcorder, or Action cam, 1080p60 or 4K at 30 fps, Compact HDMI Capture Device, USB 3.0

$99.99

Comica CVM-V30 LITE Video Microphone Super-Cardioid Condenser On-Camera Shotgun Microphone for Canon Nikon Sony Panasonic Camera/DSLR/iPhone Samsung Huawei with 3.5mm Jack

$31.99

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 12 Ct. Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, 6 to 12 oz Brew Size

$49.99 I’m not a fan of the single-use coffee system but I do admit it’s convenient for an edit suite.

FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk – 47″ Wide Platform Stand Up Desk Riser with Quick Release Keyboard Tray

$208.60 This isn’t my beloved Varidesk but looks like it could work too.

