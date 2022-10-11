If you’re a member there are some deals to be had for this October 11-12 sale

Here in the USA we in yet another big Amazon sale. This time it’s the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale which I think is just another name for another “prime day” sale to unload more product like other sale Amazon had earlier in the year. While I’m suspicious on what Amazon has done to both the retail and employment landscapes in the USA as a whole even I can’t resist the lure of decent prices and extreme convenience that comes along with these Amazon sales.

I’ve found some good post-production deals during Amazon Prime Days in the past. There seem to be some in the Early Access Sale as well so I’m going to list some here. These will by no means be all of the good post-production stuff. And during these events the sale prices sometimes come and go so ymmv as the clock ticks by. And you do have to be a Prime Member to take advantage. I’ll probably update this a few times as the two days pass. We don’t do Amazon Affiliate links here on PVC so these links go right to the product and the price I’ve listed is the price at the time of publishing so the deals might be gone by the time you get there.

Elgato Stream Deck – Live Content Creation Controller with 15 Customizable LCD Keys, Adjustable Stand, for Windows 10 and macOS 10.13 or Lat. – $90 That’s 40% so a great deal.

There are several SanDisk SSDs on sale. These are very fast, USB-C SSD drives and I recently talked about this in this post about SSD drive speeds and drive formatting.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 – External Solid State Drive – $160, that’s $300 off the retail

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD – Up to 2000MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 – External Solid State Drive – $220, that’s a $290 savings

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 – External Solid State Drive – $300, saving $400

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD – Up to 2000MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 – External Solid State Drive – $360

Of note on the above ⬆️, notice the difference in speeds between the PRO and the regular models. Also note, if you search around the internet you can find somewhat comparable prices to some of these drives. Other retailers are having sales to counter Amazon. And Amazon prices aren’t always the best but no one else has the distribution that Amazon has, at least in the big cities.

TourBox Elite, Video Photo Editing Controller, Bluetooth 5.0 Customized Shortcut Keyboard, EYE-FREE Ergonomic Equipment Console for Photoshop Lightroom Premiere, Windows Mac PC – $214, saving $53

Upgraded Tourbox NEO Photo and Video Editing Console, Advanced controller with customized creative inputs to simplify and optimize the Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, SAI, Premiere, and more (Black) – $158, saving $72

The Tourbox is a great editing controller and the always seem to have good Prime deals during these sales. I reviewed the Tourbox awhile back and liked it a lot more than I thought I would.

Neewer 100% Stainless Steel C-Stand (2-Pack), Pro Heavy-Duty Photography Light Stand with 4.2ft/1.28m Extension Arm, Grip Head, Turtle Base for Monolight, Softbox, Reflector, Max – $288, saving $71

Ok, these C-stands aren’t post-production related but they can be very useful for many production or workshop related things!

External DVD Drive USB 3.0 Type-C Portable CD DVD +/-RW Drive for Laptop DVD Player CD ROM Rewriter Burner Compatible with Laptop Desktop PC Windows MacBook – $17.51

If you need a DVD drive you know you need it. Note it’s not a Blu-ray.

Phomemo M220 Label Maker, Upgrade Barcode Printer, Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 3 Inch Portable Sticker Maker Machine – $70

If you don’t have a good label maker to label the hard drives and SSDs that come info you edit suite get one. They are very handy and look more professional than writing on the box with a sharpie. I don’t know about this one above but there are quite a few for sale during this event.

CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub – Universal Multi-Port Hub, 4X Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Ports, 4X USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s Ports, Single display up to 8K or Dual 4K 60Hz Displays – $200, save $50

Thunderbolt hubs are useful. While the above Cal-Digit isn’t a fully featured as you might need it still could be useful so worth including here. Cal-Digit is a rock solid brand and I’ve used them for years. There are a few others on sale including Plugable and Anker and … Docking Station??? 🤔

Boogie Board Jot Reusable Writing Tablet – NO DEAL YET BUT THIS ONE IS COMING!!

Not all Prime deals are instant and many roll in as the days go by. Amazon says the Boogie Board is coming. I love my Boogie Board for quick jots of notes, thoughts and to-dos. It’s been on my Christmas Gifts for Editors list for many years. Keep an eye out for this one.