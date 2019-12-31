Post Production

2019 Wisdom from Art of the Cut

A year in quotes from the best editors in the world

Profile Picture Steve Hullfish December 30, 2019

If you follow me on Twitter or Instagram, these images won’t be new to you – though I’ve never put them all in one spot before. If you don’t follow me on Twitter or Instagram, I pull little tidbits of wisdom out of the Art of the Cut interviews and post them there. Usually, there are two or three quotes per interview. Here are almost all of them for the year. (Some of the 120 wouldn’t upload for one reason or another.)

If there’s some awesome piece of wisdom that you love, make sure to go back and read the whole interview. Also, most of these will be making their way into a new “ART OF THE CUT: Conversations with Film and TV Editors VOLUME 2” book, hopefully coming out by the end of 2020.

 

 

Art of the Cut book cover
Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors

To read more interviews in the Art of the Cut series, check out THIS LINK and follow me on Twitter @stevehullfish or on imdb.

The first 50 interviews in the series provided the material for the book, “Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors.” This is a unique book that breaks down interviews with many of the world’s best editors and organizes it into a virtual roundtable discussion centering on the topics editors care about. It is a powerful tool for experienced and aspiring editors alike. Cinemontage and CinemaEditor magazine both gave it rave reviews. No other book provides the breadth of opinion and experience. Combined, the editors featured in the book have edited for over 1,000 years on many of the most iconic, critically acclaimed and biggest box office hits in the history of cinema.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

ART OF THE CUT with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” editor, Maryann Brandon, ACE

Transcend JetFlash 910: a durable flashdrive for the new decade

Profile Picture
Steve Hullfish
author
Steve Hullfish has been producing and editing award-winning television since the mid-1980s. He has written six books, and edited four theatrical feature films (including two Number One New Movies in the US). He has lectured…

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” editor, Maryann Brandon, ACE
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” editor, Maryann Brandon, ACE

Maryann Brandon, ACE is a Primetime Emmy nominee for Alias, ACE EDDIE nominated for...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 27 (w/ “1917” Editor Lee Smith, ACE)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 27 (w/ “1917” Editor Lee Smith, ACE)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...
ART OF THE CUT with Oscar-winner Lee Smith, ACE on “1917”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar-winner Lee Smith, ACE on “1917”

Lee Smith, ACE won an Oscar and ACE Eddie for cutting Dunkirk. He was...
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 26 (w/ “The Aeronauts” Editor Mark Eckersley)
Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 26 (w/ “The Aeronauts” Editor Mark Eckersley)

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of