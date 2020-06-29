FilmConvert has now a total of 11 camera packs for DJI’s cameras, ranging from the X3 camera in the DJI Osmo, launched in 2016, to the DJI Zenmuse X5S, released last May. Now the DJI Zenmuse X4S get a pack.

“To round out our recent batch of DJI drone camera packs, we’ve released a new dedicated camera pack for the DJI Zenmuse X4S”, announced the company recently. The new dedicated camera is now available to download from the FilmConvert’s website.

The Zenmuse X4S has a 1-inch sensor, four times bigger than the Mavic Pro. Used with the Inspire 2 CineCore 2.0 image processing system, the Zenmuse X4S records 4K/60 using H.264 and 4K/30 using H.265, both with a 100Mbps bitrate. It also supports oversampling of 5.2K video down to 4K. FilmConvert says that “for an affordable, precision aerial platform with cinema-worthy visuals, you can’t go wrong with DJI + FilmConvert!”

The dedicated pack now made available joins a series of other cameras packs made available for DJI cameras. In April and May, the company introduced two camera packs. In April the the long-awaited DJI Zenmuse X7 camera pack was made available. The The X7 features a unique Super35 sensor for the Inspire 2 drone that can record 5.2K ProRes with 14 stops of dynamic range, or 6K CinemaDNG – specs to rival even dedicated DSLRs or mirrorless cameras!

11 dedicated camera packs for DJI

Last May the company released the camera pack for the DJI Zenmuse X5S. Equipped with a Micro 4/3 sensor, the Zenmuse X5S has a dynamic range of 12.8 stops with a much improved signal to noise ratio and color sensitivity than the X5R, and supports up to eight standard M4/3 lenses (including zoom lenses) with focal lengths ranging from 9mm-45mm (equivalent to 18mm-90mm on a 35mm camera), allowing more creative flexibility.

As you probably know by now, these dedicated camera packs increase the color accuracy of the film match to your footage, by working inside the FilmConvert plugin software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.

FilmConvert has released a total of 11 dedicated camera packs for DJI, starting with versions for the DJI Inspire 1 and the X3 camera that comes with the DJI Osmo. The X3 camera supports 4K video acquisition, and the Osmo has a 3-axis gimbal that allows smooth motion and action shots that previously might have required a Steadicam or dolly tracks to achieve. According to FilmConvert, the profile can also be used with either the Osmo or the Phantom 4, as the camera is the same: the X3.

Camera packs for cameras from Apple to Z Cam

Also in 2016 FilmConvert introduced the camera pack for the DJI Zenmuse X5, the third created for products from DJI. At the time the Zenmuse X5 represented the next step in terms of evolution – the first Micro Four Thirds camera sensor built specifically for aerial photography and cinematography. FilmConvert created a profile able to take the most out of the Zenmuse X5, a camera that shoots 4K at up to 30fps, or 1080p at up to 60fps, all with 12.8 stops of dynamic range.

FilmConvert has produced camera profiles for a variety of cameras from different brands, including Apple, Arri, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Digital Bolex, DJI, Fujifilm, GoPro, Kinefinity, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, RED, Samsung Sony and Z Cam. The list has grown based on requests from users, and names like Olympus and Fujifilm were not included a couple of years ago. FilmConvert say that they only create profiles for cameras when there is reasonable demand, so the number of camera packs available reflects the preferences from the community of users of Filmconvert’s software.

The company always notes that “If we don’t currently support your camera, you can request it here” and adds that “iIf we don’t have an exact match for your camera, never fear! You can still use our software to achieve a stunning result. We advise you to experiment with some of the different camera packs, especially within the same manufacturer. “ As always these Camera Packs need the latest version of FilmConvert for full compatibility.