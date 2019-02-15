News

FilmConvert: new profiles for Nikon Z6 mirrorless and iPhone XR and XS

FilmConvert continues to grow its lineup of profiles for different cameras and the most recent model to receive a profile is Nikon’s Z6 mirrorless, following one profile for the new iPhone.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes February 15, 2019

FilmConvert now has profiles for Nikon Z6 and iPhone

A new camera profile for the video-centric Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera comes from FilmConvert, and the company is now in Awards Season, with 20% off in all products.

The profile for the Nikon Z6 mirrorless is the fourth profile from FilmConvert for Nikon cameras. Previously, the DSLRs Nikon D7000, D750 and D800 received profiles and this time the new camera and first – with the Z7, mirrorless model from Nikon receives attention, with a profile for this full frame sensor camera able to record externally at 4K 10-bit N-Log.

The Z 6 is the more video orientated of the two models introduced by Nikon. The sensor has a lower megapixel count which allows for higher ISO values for low light shooting and full frame pixel readout which Nikon claims is equivalent to 6K. In fact, Nikon was quick to introduce a filmmaker’s kit for the Nikon Z6, presenting the solution at CES 2019.

The kit then announced includes the camera as well as an array of essential video capture accessories. The bundle includes: a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5” Monitor Recorder, Rode VideoMic Pro Plus, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer, an additional EN-EL15b battery, a coiled HDMI cable, a 12-month Vimeo Pro membership and a complimentary Nikon School Online class. The kit costs $3,999.95.

FilmConvert now has profiles for Nikon Z6 and iPhone

Profile for iPhone XS and XR

Previously, FilmConvert had introduced its camera profile for iPhone, with support for the new iPhone XS and XR. The profile was the result of work done in conjunction with FiLMiC Pro, who dug deep to extract even more data from the iPhone’s camera sensor, as ProVideo Coalition noted earlier. FiLMiC Pro managed to obtain a whopping 12 stops of dynamic range from their iPhone footage!

Combined with the new profile, said FilmConvert when launching it, “you can now use your iPhone as a serious b-Cam for your shoots, or even shoot an entire project on your mobile phone.”

FilmConvert’s camera profiles are dedicated data packs that increase the color accuracy for your footage. According to the company, “the data packs work in both the FilmConvert plugins and desktop app grading software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.”

It should be noted that these Camera Packs need the latest version of FilmConvert for full compatibility.

One final note. Because it’s Awards Season, FilmConvert is celebrating with 20% off FilmConvert products right now!


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

HitFilm Pro 12: FXhome rebuilds its video editing and VFX software

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Nikon Announces New 14-30mm F4 For Z-Mount Mirrorless Lens
News

Nikon Announces New 14-30mm F4 For Z-Mount Mirrorless Lens

Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, the first ultra-wide zoom lens...
Nikon Z7 and Z6 Get Atomos ProRes RAW Recording
News

Nikon Z7 and Z6 Get Atomos ProRes RAW Recording

At CES 2019 Nikon dropped a bit of a mirrorless camera news bomb. The...
PVC’s 2018 Black Friday deals: Day Two
Post Production

PVC’s 2018 Black Friday deals: Day Two

We’ve picked some of the best deals around, and will be adding more in...
ZHIYUN and FiLMiC offer cinema-quality stabilization to mobile filmmakers
News

ZHIYUN and FiLMiC offer cinema-quality stabilization to mobile filmmakers

Mobile filmmakers visiting IBC 2018 need to check the handheld gimbal stabilizer ZHIYUN Smooth...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of