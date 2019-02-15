A new camera profile for the video-centric Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera comes from FilmConvert, and the company is now in Awards Season, with 20% off in all products.

The profile for the Nikon Z6 mirrorless is the fourth profile from FilmConvert for Nikon cameras. Previously, the DSLRs Nikon D7000, D750 and D800 received profiles and this time the new camera and first – with the Z7, mirrorless model from Nikon receives attention, with a profile for this full frame sensor camera able to record externally at 4K 10-bit N-Log.

The Z 6 is the more video orientated of the two models introduced by Nikon. The sensor has a lower megapixel count which allows for higher ISO values for low light shooting and full frame pixel readout which Nikon claims is equivalent to 6K. In fact, Nikon was quick to introduce a filmmaker’s kit for the Nikon Z6, presenting the solution at CES 2019.

The kit then announced includes the camera as well as an array of essential video capture accessories. The bundle includes: a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5” Monitor Recorder, Rode VideoMic Pro Plus, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer, an additional EN-EL15b battery, a coiled HDMI cable, a 12-month Vimeo Pro membership and a complimentary Nikon School Online class. The kit costs $3,999.95.

Profile for iPhone XS and XR

Previously, FilmConvert had introduced its camera profile for iPhone, with support for the new iPhone XS and XR. The profile was the result of work done in conjunction with FiLMiC Pro, who dug deep to extract even more data from the iPhone’s camera sensor, as ProVideo Coalition noted earlier. FiLMiC Pro managed to obtain a whopping 12 stops of dynamic range from their iPhone footage!

Combined with the new profile, said FilmConvert when launching it, “you can now use your iPhone as a serious b-Cam for your shoots, or even shoot an entire project on your mobile phone.”

FilmConvert’s camera profiles are dedicated data packs that increase the color accuracy for your footage. According to the company, “the data packs work in both the FilmConvert plugins and desktop app grading software. They cannot be loaded into your camera, but you can use the plugin software to export a LUT with your color settings to use in-camera if you wish.”

It should be noted that these Camera Packs need the latest version of FilmConvert for full compatibility.

One final note. Because it’s Awards Season, FilmConvert is celebrating with 20% off FilmConvert products right now!