Filmic Inc. wants to help people turn their smartphone into a mobile cinema camera, so the company has created the Filmic Education Program, which starts with making Filmic Pro more accessible.

Filmic Inc. announced it is formally launching a major education initiative designed to make mobile filmmaking resources – including its mobile cinema camera, Filmic Pro – more accessible to teachers and students at schools, universities and film schools around the world.

According to the company, the Filmic Education Program signals Filmic’s passion for inspiring new generations of mobile filmmakers and storytellers by empowering them with tools and resources they need to master their craft. The newly-launched Filmic Education Program offers qualified students and teachers accessible pricing as well as the resources they need to develop and follow intensive mobile filmmaking curriculums.

As part of the company’s goal, it was also announced that Filmic Inc. has partnered with Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne Australia as the first university to participate in the Filmic Education Program. With the assistance of the program, the university can expand its in-depth Mobile Filmmaking curriculum for its students. Swinburne University is world renowned for creating innovative programs for its students and is in an optimal position to deliver a world-class Mobile Filmmaking program.

The program will be led by Max Schleser, Associate Professor in Film and Television and a researcher in the Centre for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT) at Swinburne University of Technology. As well, he is an Adobe Education Leader, Founder of the Mobile Innovation Network & Association (www.mina.pro) and Screening Director of the International Mobile Innovation Screening & Smartphone Film Festival.

In his career outside of the University, Associate Professor Schleser is an award-winning filmmaker with expertise in immersive media, documentary film and creative arts 4.0 with a focus on cinematic VR and interactive filmmaking. His research explores screen production, emerging media and smartphone filmmaking for community engagement, creative transformation and transmedia storytelling.

Max Schleser co-edited the books Mobile Media Making in an Age of Smartphones, Mobile Story Making in an Age of Smartphones and Mobile Storytelling in an Age of Smartphones, and edited journals for Studies in Documentary Film, Ubiquity, the Journal of Pervasive Media and the Journal of Creative Technologies. His monograph Smartphone Filmmaking: Theory and Practice was published by Bloomsbury in 2021.

Max Schleser’s mobile feature film Max with a Keitai (2007) screened at film festivals internationally and is included in the public film archive in the Forum des Images in Paris (France). His smartphone documentary feature Frankenstorm (2014) broadcasted on CTV, Canterbury Television (Aotearoa/New Zealand).

Filmic Pro V7 for teachers, students and storytellers

With the recent release of Filmic Pro V7, the Filmic development team delivered significant architectural changes and a redesigned camera interface that offers a high-end, cinema camera feature set that professional filmmakers would expect, and with an intuitive, fluid and accessible mobile cinematography experience ideal for the expansive Creator Community and for aspiring students of mobile cinematography.

Filmic Pro V7 enables students to bring the most fully-featured cinematic experience to their mobile devices without the need to invest in expensive, complex cinema camera gear or as a cost effective companion camera to the equipment they already have. As Prof. Larry Engel, Director, Film and Media Arts Division, American University says, “In every production class, I start with smartphone filmmaking and Filmic Pro. The phone is the first tool in our filmmaking toolbox. As a documentary filmmaker, I love that my first tool is always with me.”

Detailed tutorials and walkthroughs of all the key features of the Filmic Pro V7 are available on Filmic’s YouTube channel.

Filmic has also launched a “Back to School” sale, running now through September 4. During this sale, anyone can get an annual subscription to Filmic Pro for 60% off – that’s $19.99 USD for a one year subscription.

To learn more about the Filmic Education Program, its resources and new accessible pricing models for schools and universities, visit filmicpro.com/edu.