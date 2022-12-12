Filmic Inc. announced the global availability of its next generation mobile cinema camera app, Filmic Pro V7. Besides the name change – no more FiLMiC Pro – this new version is available as subscription only.

New code base and redesigned camera interface in the brand new Filmic Pro V7, delivers high end cinema camera feature set with an intuitive, fluid and accessible mobile cinematography experience.

With the release of Filmic Pro V7, its new mobile cinema camera app, the Filmic development team is delivering significant architectural changes and a redesigned camera interface that delivers a high-end, cinema camera feature set that professional filmmakers would expect, and with an intuitive, fluid and accessible mobile cinematography experience ideal for the expansive creator community and for aspiring/novice mobile cinematographers.

Filmic Pro V7 enables filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers and aspiring content creators to bring the most fully-featured cinematic experience to their mobile devices without the need to invest in expensive, complex cinema camera gear or as a cost effective companion camera to the equipment they already have.

Cinema Camera Settings, Codecs and Format Support

Filmic Pro V7 extends the value of mobile filmmakers’ investment in their mobile iOS and Android devices by offering sophisticated features and format support that professional filmmakers would expect only from expensive and unwieldy cinema cameras. Select professional settings and format include:

ProRes Capture (Proxy; LT; 422; 422 HQ; 4444) with a significantly revised and expanded encoder

iPad Pro M2 exclusive: ProRes 4444 XQ – currently only available in high-end professional cinema cameras, now available in Filmic Pro V7

Log gamma curves

Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C) support

Realtime Film Looks for cinematic results without the need for grading

Live Analytic suite including Zebras, False Color, Focus Peaking

Support for DolbyVision HDR, 10-bit SDR, and 8-bit HEVC/H264

Clean HDMI Out transforms your device into a pro level web cam

Advanced Audio Controls for manual input gain, 16/24-bit audio; uncompressed PCM

Sync audio frame rates of 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps

High speed frame rates of 60/120/240fps*

Capture presets synced to the cloud

Image stabilization (standard/cinematic)

8 aspect ratios including Widescreen (16:9); Ultra Panavision (2.76:1); Square (1:1).

4 encoding options for H264/HEVC to balance quality and file size: Filmic Extreme Filmic Quality Apple Standard Economy



What’s New in Filmic Pro V7

Filmic Pro v7 delivers the following enhancements and new features:

Quick Action Modals (QAMs)

Quick

Action Modals (known as QAMs, and pronounced “cams”)

offer fast access to key functionality at the top level of the UI, and are

designed for quick adjustments that do not require jumping into settings;

Many of these QAMs offer a highly requested feature – numerical input. Now filmmakers can type in an exact value for ISO, shutter speed, and white balance temperature for failsafe results and pinpoint accuracy.

Action Slider

Action

Info Slider provides a real time readout designed for professionals who want to monitor their ISO, shutter speed, white balance, minutes remaining of record time, capture format, and gamma curve;

The UI reinforces locked states for ISO, shutter speed, and white balance;

These visuals can also be hidden or revealed at any time.

Custom Function Button

Filmic Pro now offers a dedicated custom function button in the main camera interface.

The filmmaker can map one of dozens of key features to this button for fast access.

Interface Redesign

Newly refined, streamlined interface;

New tangerine reticles with improved lock/unlocked state animations;

All new dedicated Mode Button which makes all supported modes explicit to the filmmaker (auto mode; center weighted reticle mode; reticle mode; manual mode);

Simple and Professional Audio Meters: Tap the on screen audio meter to switch between preferred presentations;

Dedicated Audio Control button in main UI;

Redesigned Manual Controls: Filmic Pro V7 moves away from arcs to sliders with more explicit pull to point functionality. The slider travel is also longer for more precision and accuracy, and inertial scrolling is now supported, which enables faster “flicking” to Macro or Infinity. Exposure controls are also decomposed to better reflect professional cameras (Filmic Pro now offers three exposure modes on the left hand manual slider: LV (ISO and shutter speed concurrently per v6); ISO only; and shutter speed only).

Revised Settings Menu

Filmic Pro offers a redesigned Settings menu that consolidates key functionality (for example ‘Resolution’ and ‘Frame Rate’ menus from v6 are consolidated under a `Video` menu).

Detailed tutorials and walkthroughs of all the key features of the Filmic Pro V7 are available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRi6SWYNK_k

Pricing and Availability

Filmic Pro V7 is available immediately as a subscription for both iOS and supported Android devices with two choices currently priced as follows:

$2.99 USD/per week

$49.99 USD/per year

A one-week free trial of Filmic Pro V7 is also available for customers on both subscription plans. Additionally as part of the subscription, Filmic Pro V7 also includes feature sets that were previously only available as in-app purchases, including the Filmic Pro Cine Kit, and Film Looks.

To download Filmic Pro V7 for iOS from the App Store, please visit here. To download FiLMiC Pro for supported Android devices from the Google Play Store, please visit here.

For those existing customers who choose not to upgrade to Filmic Pro V7, Filmic offers Filmic Pro Legacy which is essentially Filmic Pro V6. Filmic Pro Legacy is available at no additional charge to existing customers and can be downloaded by following the guidelines showcased here.