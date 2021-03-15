LumaTouch announced the company has added the FiLMiC deLOG V3 LUT as a free upgrade to the new release of LumaFusion v2.4.4.

LumaFusion v2.4.4 with FiLMiC Pro deLOG V3 LUT enables ultimate 10-Bit editing, color experience with footage shot in FiLMiC Log V3.

Developed by a team of passionate engineers, designers, and video professionals at LumaTouch, the new version of LumaFusion – v2.4.4 – adds the FiLMiC deLOG V3 LUT as a free upgrade. With this addition to the LumaFusion workflow, FiLMiC deLOG V3 LUT radically simplifies advanced color grading for filmmakers and editors, says the company.

Now, a single click will conform LOG footage to the rec.709 color space while still providing significant additional dynamic range. As a free addition to the update, LumaFusion v2.4.4 with FiLMic deLOG V3 LUT gives filmmakers and editors the latitude they need to color grade data rich content for spectacular, cinematic results.

Shooting with FiLMiC Pro 10-bit SDR delivers, says LumaTouch, a dramatic increase in available tonal values – from 256 tonal values per RGB channel to 1,024 tonal values per channel. This significant increase provides mobile filmmakers with over 1 billion available colors when shooting in 10-bit and Log V3, which is crucial for color grading in post production with LumaFusion. All of this extra color information allows content creators to manipulate footage well beyond what is capable with 8-bit video.

A single click to apply the LUT

For LumaFusion editors, this means that all footage shot with FiLMIC Pro Log V3 is automatically saved as LUT in the LumaFusion color and effects menu. As noted above, a single click instantly applies the LUT to a sequence for an optimal color grading experience.

LumaFusion v2.4.4 also enables editors of all skill levels to take full advantage of new advancements in camera technology, including the new Dolby Vision HDR features recently announced in the new iPhone 12, such as full HDR support with 10-bit processing and export. This allows LumaFusion editors to create projects for HLG, PQ P3, and Rec-709 10-bit color spaces using compatible HDR media from a wide range of cameras, drones, and the new iPhone 12 Pros.

The new update follows a series of other changes to the app. Back in July 2020 LumaFusion v2.3 introduced a series of new features and showed integration with Frame.io. The same year, but in November, LumaFusion 2.4 added HDR support with 10-bit processing. The app, says LumaTouch, has earned a reputation in the industry as the must-have multitouch mobile editing platform for iOS. LumaFusion delivers professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience and a UI/UX that is inspired by, and specifically designed for, the iOS touch screen.

LumaFusion 2.4.4 is available immediately as a free upgrade for existing customers, and is available for new customers as a download from the Apple App Store and is priced at $29.99 USD. The FiLMiC deLOG V3 LUT is a free addition to this upgrade. For more information, please visit www.luma-touch.com.