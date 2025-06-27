Launched June 24, the new version of LumaFusion for Android expands the feature set of the app, improves stability and performance, including fixes for blank clips, voiceovers, and title presets.

What’s new in LumaFusion 2.3 for Android? Brighter and more colorful video is what… and that comes thanks to the new support for HDR! But stay tuned for more LumaFusion for Android features coming soon.

LumaFusion for Android and Chrome OS left beta stage in February 2023, when it was officially available to download. Since that date LumaTouch has kept updating the app and the last big release for LumaFusion for Android was in November 2024, when LumaTouch announced a major new update to the Android and ChromeOS award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices.

Now it’s time for a much-requested update and the company announces that Luma Fusion 2.3 for Android featuring support of HDR 10bit is now available for all compatible devices. The updated version (June 24, 2025) has this note about the new features:

HDR Support for LumaFusion projects (including 10-bit Rec.709, HLG, HDR10 and DisplayP3)

HDR Support is only available on some Android devices. For more information on supported devices check out lumatouch.co/support.

The video published by LumaTouch explains how to check if your Android device is compatible with the feature and invites creators to explore how it’s possible to enjoy more dynamic color. As a last note, LumaTouch states: stay tuned for more new LumaFusion for Android features!