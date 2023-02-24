After the beta stage, started last November, LumaFusion is finally available for Android and Chrome OS, with a promise: buy once, edit forever!

Rebuilt from the ground up, and based on the capabilities of LumaFusion 2.4 LumaFusion for Android and Chrome OS has left beta stage and is now officially available to download.

When last November ProVideo Coalition announced that LumaFusion was available for Android and Chrome OS, we knew a vast community of content creators around the world were eager to try the app they had been asking for so long. Well, we’re now in February 2023 and LumaFusion is finally available as a final product, for your Android tablet or smartphone.

The final version of the app is now available in Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store to download. LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is a one-time purchase and is priced at $29.99 USD. For a limited period, though, Chromebook users can get 25% off the app LumaFusion. Just follow the link to the promotion.

Presented by its creators, LumaTouch, as the most powerful award-winning video editor for mobile devices available for Android and ChromeOS, LumaFusion allows you to experience professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience that is inspired by, and specifically designed for, the touch screen.

LumaFusion, says the company, presents a simple, elegant yet powerful video editing experience, thoughtfully designed by post production industry veterans, and all within a fluid, intuitive and inspiring story-telling environment that’s literally right at your fingertips.



Number 1 choice for creative storytelling

LumaFusion is equipped with every pro feature you need to complete your project and share your story, from multiple aspect ratios and framerates, to track layering, cropping, audio mixing, custom titling, and multi-layer effects with keyframing. Find out why everyone from filmmakers and your favorite YouTubers, to influencers, journalists, educators, businesses and video enthusiasts have all made LumaFusion the number 1 choice for creative storytelling.

Here is all the information you need to know to decide if LumaFusion is something you want to add to your workflow:

EDITING

Layer up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers determined by your device type)

Enjoy the powerful magnetic timeline with insert/overwrite and link/unlink clips

Display track headers for locking, hiding, and muting tracks

Use preset effects or create your own

Add markers with notes

Cut, copy, paste in your timeline and between projects using multiselect

EFFECTS

Layer effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distort, styles and color

Use powerful color correction tools

Select from included color LUTs like FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl

Animate with unlimited keyframes

Save and share effect presets

SPEED FX

Create slow motion/fast motion forward and reverse

Create smooth slow motion using 120 and 240fps files

Edit with time-lapse video

AUDIO

Keyframe audio levels, panning and EQ for perfect mixes

Fill-from-left / right for dual-mono audio captures

Duck music during dialog with Auto-ducking

TITLER

Create multilayer titles with shapes and images

Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow

Save and share title presets

PROJECT MANAGER

Create projects with a variety of aspect ratios (including landscape, portrait, square, widescreen film)

Work in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps

Duplicate, add notes, and use color-tag projects

MEDIA LIBRARY

Use media directly from your device

Link to media on USB-C drives – only download what you use on the timeline.

Import media: cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive)

Storyblocks Library (In App Purchase) includes thousands of royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds

View detailed metadata for your media

Rename, add notes, and color-tag

Sort and search to quickly find what you need

SHARE

Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality, and framerate

Create a snapshot of any frame

Archive projects for backup or edit on another device

AVAILABLE PURCHASES

Subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion to access the full library of music and clips

Updated to version 1.0.55.0 on Android, LumaFusion is supported by in-app help and online tutorials to get you started and keep you going. Explore LumaFusion’s full reference guide at https://luma-touch.com/lumafusion-reference-guide-for-android.