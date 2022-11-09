LumaTouch announced the early release beta version of its highly-anticipated LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android now available in Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

If you’ve been asking LumaTouch for a version of its LumaFusion for Android, this is good news for you: a beta version gives customers early access to LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android.

With the announcement that LumaFusion is in early beta stage, LumaTouch is now able to deliver the LumaFusion experience to the vast community of content creators around the world who are on multiple platforms, including ChromeOS, Android and iOS.

The app is now available in Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store to download. LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is a one-time purchase, and is priced at $29.99 USD. Customers who choose to purchase the early release beta version will receive a 30% discount off of the list price ($19.99 USD), and will also receive the updated final shipping version when it becomes available at the end of this year at no additional cost.

Here is more information about this release shared by LumaTouch:

LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android: Brand New, Yet Familiar

LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is an entirely new software application from LumaTouch, built from the ground up and specifically designed for the ChromeOS and Android OS platforms.

To ensure the highest possible quality and performance standards for LumaFusion on the ChromeOS and Android platform, LumaTouch assembled an additional team of experienced ChromeOS developers to focus on development for the new version. While iOS, ChromeOS and Android OS are vastly different operating systems that create a different experience for users, the LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android development team took great strides to recreate the signature LumaFusion experience to ensure users will enjoy the same workflow on whichever device they choose.

Key workflow, user experience and editing features adapted from the signature LumaFusion experience and built into the new version for ChromeOS and Android include:

Editing

Layer up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers determined by your device type)

Powerful magnetic timeline with insert/overwrite and link/unlink clips

Display track headers for locking, hiding, and muting tracks

Use preset effects or create your own

Add markers with notes

Cut, copy, paste in your timeline and between projects using multiselect

Effects

Layer effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distort, styles and color

Use powerful color correction tools

Select from included color LUTs like FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl

Animate with unlimited keyframes

Save and share effect presets

Speed FX

Create slow motion/fast motion forward and reverse

Create smooth slow motion using 120 and 240fps files

Edit with time-lapse video

Audio

Keyframe audio levels, panning and EQ for perfect mixes

Fill-from-left / right for dual-mono audio captures

Duck music during dialog with Auto-ducking

Titler

Create multilayer titles with shapes and images

Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow

Save and share title presets

Project Manager

Create projects with a variety of aspect ratios (including landscape, portrait, square, widescreen film)

Work in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps

Duplicate, add notes, and use color-tag projects

Media Library

Use media directly from your device

Link to media on USB-C drives – only download what you use on the timeline

Import media: cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive)

Storyblocks Library (In App Purchase) includes thousands of royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds

View detailed metadata for your media

Rename, add notes, and color-tag

Sort and search to quickly find what you need

Share Features

Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality, and framerate

Create a snapshot of any frame

Archive projects for backup or edit on another device

Available Purchases

Subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion to access the full library of music and clips

Pricing and availability

The LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android beta version is available immediately for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store and is priced at $19.99 USD during the beta period. Pricing for the final shipping version – available at the end of year – will be $29.99 USD.