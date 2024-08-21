The update to LumaFusion features Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping, as expected, but also reveals LumaTouch’s commitment to use AI features that empower storytellers, rather than replacing them.

LumaTouch introduced with this release the highly-anticipated new features Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping, first shown at NAB 2024, which are offered as a one time in-app purchase. With the new Speed Ramping feature in LumaFusion 5.0, editors can gradually change the speed of a clip over time. In a video tutorial shared by the company, you’ll learn how to do this from scratch, both manually and using the presets in LumaFusion, while also developing an appreciation for the importance of frame rate when accelerating or decelerating the speed of your clips.

In addition to Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing, LumaFusion 5.0 also delivers a host of new free features that add even more flexibility and customization to the LumaFusion storytelling experience. Some of the free new features in the 5.0 release include:

Ability to add grids, title/action safe areas and horizons on internal and external previews;

Dozens of New Transitions enable customers to explore creative ways to move their story forward;

Adjustable UI in Effects Editors for customizing the size of the Preview, Presets and Settings windows;

Switch preview to the right side in the clip editor;

The improved ‘What’s Happening’ panel helps customers find the latest tutorials, updates and information about LumaFusion.

Speed Ramping, Enhanced Keyframing Redesigned Exclusively for Touch Screen

The LumaTouch development team has invested significant time and resources to create an advanced keyframing and speed ramping experience completely redesigned specifically for mobile touchscreens. Some of the new features and capabilities include:

Speed Ramping: Keyframe speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily;

Freeze Clip: Precise and exactly where users need it in the Speed Editor;

New speed presets deliver great results instantly;

Bézier curve path editor delivers easy, powerful motion for videos, images and effects;

Ease controls enable storytellers to quickly set constant speed, variable speeds, and holds between keyframes;

New ease in/ease out presets;

Velocity and Ease graphs enable the feedback customers need to see exactly how ease controls affect animations;

Easily move keyframes using press-and-hold to drag, or nudge buttons for perfect adjustments;

New motion presets enable storytellers to take full advantage of Enhanced Keyframing;

Independent Size, Position and Rotation Controls: Unlink for more control over keyframe animations;

Preview zoom and position for zooming in and out of the preview workspace to focus precisely needed.

With the release of LumaFusion 5.0 the company also announced that in an era in which the software industry is rushing to integrate and monetize AI and Generative AI capabilities into their offerings, LumaTouch is careful to integrate only AI features that streamline non-creative workflow processes, such as ethically-sourced, on-device AI features like voice isolation. The company is steadfast in its support for the Creator Community and continues to focus on building an experience that enhances and empowers the storytellers and creators, rather than replacing them.

LumaTouch co-founder, Terri Morgan, took to YouTube to share – through her editing and storytelling prowess – LumaTouch’s position on AI in the creative space. In it she says that while the company will continue to use AI to do the non-creative tasks, LumaTouch will continue to develop LumaFusion as a storytelling app to encourage storytellers to dive deep into their stories, ending with an uplifting note: everything starts with a story, make sure it starts with yours.

The video, released on LumaTouch’s YouTube channel as part of the series Curious Editor, was created on an iPad using LumaFusion and Procreate. Terri Morgan shares, in her storytelling style, her and the company’s position on AI. Terri has been very outspoken on the topic, going back to NAB where she appeared on panel discussions and gave interviews raising the alarm bells on behalf of the Creator Community.

LumaFusion 5.0 is available immediately as a free update for existing customers, and Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping are available as a single, one time in-app purchase for both features, and is priced at $19.99 USD.

For new customers, LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available immediately for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store and is priced at $29.99 USD.