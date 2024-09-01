Inspired by over 9 years of working with digital artists, Darkboard effectively extends the surface around your iPad, providing a cushion for your arms and wrists.

Introduced as the first truly ergonomic iPad stand for artists, Darkboard offers a stable portable “desk” that makes it easier to do anything from making notes to editing photos or videos.

Tablets are great to work on the go, but they are also not the best to hold while you work. The iPad is no exception. With nowhere to grip around the edges, it’s hard to work if you’re away from a desk. If you like to move around while you draw and be able to do it everywhere, the solution has a name: Darkboard. From Astropad, the company behind Sketchboard Pro, Darkboard is designed for artists that like to move around and still carry their work and working tools with them.

Sketchboard Pro is an iPad stand designed to provide you with the comfort and support you need while drawing at your desk. The Sketchboard Pro is unique in its built-in kickstand and wide range of compatibility options. Darkboard, on the other hand, is designed to provide the most comfortable iPad drawing experience wherever you go — whether that’s at your desk, on the couch, or on the go.

Darkboard provides a cushion for your arms and wrists

Darkboard was inspired by over 9 years of working with digital artists. After launching its drawing software Astropad Studio, the team at Astropad started to hear from artists that they don’t always work in a “sit down at your desk and draw” type of way, and wanted a solution that would be portable.

At just 1.4 pounds (635 grams), Darkboard is made from a Molded EVA Unibody — the same high-performance material used in professional sporting equipment. It’s rigid enough to provide support and durability while maintaining a lightweight profile for portability. Darkboard, with dimensions of 18 x 14 inches, effectively extends the surface around your iPad, providing a cushion for your arms and wrists.

With ergonomic angular grooves that closely mimic the ergonomics of steering wheels — designed to minimize fatigue during long drawing sessions, Darkboard is available in two sizes: Model D1 fits the 12.9” iPad Pro (3rd – 6th generations) while Model D2 fits the 11” iPad Pro (1st – 4th generations) or the 10.9″ iPad Air (4th – 5th generations). Darkboard does not support the iPad Mini, the 2022 10th Generation iPad, or the 2024 iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Three different setup options

Astropad says that “Darkboard’s secure hard enclosure keeps your iPad and Apple Pencil locked in place for portability. You can tilt the Darkboard at any angle and your iPad will stay secure in the protective cradle.” The accessory comes with a foldable stand that offers two different angle options, meaning you have, in fact, three different setup options using it:

The Easel Setup: Perfect for drawing or writing, this setup lays your Darkboard at a comfortable 30-degree angle.

The Vertical Setup: Flip your Stand around to set up your Darkboard in a vertical, desktop-like position.

In Your Lap: Use your Darkboard on its own to rest comfortably in your lap. Great for drawing on the couch or in bed!

Available for $89.99 USD directly from Astropad, Darkboard is, unfortunately, not available for Android tablets, and the reason is clear: with so many different brands it would be difficult to design a stand compatible with Android models. I could see myself using it with a tablet, for editing photos, if there was a version for Android. In fact, I only discovered the accessory recently, after we published news about Procreate: a friend of my older son has a Darkboard stand so he can draw his comics everywhere, using Procreate.