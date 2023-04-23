NAB Show

NAB Show: 4K Multicam Editing on the iPad with LumaFusion

“Tap to switch” and more available on LumaFusion by LumaTouch

Michelle DeLateur
April 23, 2023
If you’d like to have editing 4K multicam right at your fingertips, you’re in luck! Enter: LumaFusion.

Chris of LumaTouch walks us through multicamera editing with LumaFusion straight from the NAB Floor. Alongside PVC Contributor Kenny McMillan, we go through importing footage, synchronizing, editing in the switcher (which allows you to switch  angles/cameras just by touching the screen),  nesting in the timeline, integration with Frame.io and…. playing 16 tracks of 4K H.264 media at the same time on an M2 iPad Pro.

More information is available at https://luma-touch.com/

