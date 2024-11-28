LumaTouch is formally renaming its Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscription to the LumaFusion Creator Pass, as it announces a massive Black Friday sale, with LumaFusion available for $9.99.

Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscription is now Creator Pass and includes all LumaFusion enhanced features for no additional charge.

The Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscription is getting a new name – and a whole lot more! The team at LumaTouch has decided to include all of its enhanced features that were previously available as additional, in-app purchases (at $19.99 each) – including Multicam Studio, Speed Ramping, Enhanced Keyframing, FCPXML Export – for no additional cost.

“The team at LumaTouch is truly dedicated to providing a storytelling app that encourages our customers to dive deep into their stories with features that make it fun and easy to craft their own ideas. And we’re also constantly looking for ways to add more value to their experience with us. That’s why we’re launching the Creator Pass,” said Terri Morgan, co-founder of LumaTouch. “It’s our hope that the new Creator Pass inspires storytellers of all levels to tell even more compelling, fun and creative stories. We believe that putting more control in the storytellers’ hands, and giving them more advanced tools to elevate their creativity is the path to success for video creators.”

Here is more information shared by LumaTouch about the changes:

LumaTouch is adding all of its enhanced features to be included with a subscription to the newly-named Creator Pass for no additional cost. This means that for current customers who subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion, in addition to having access to the vast library of stock music, videos, backgrounds and sound effects, they now also have access to:

Speed Ramping: Lets storytellers keyframe a video’s speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily;

Enhanced Keyframing: Bézier curve path editor delivers easy, powerful motion for videos, images and effects with ease controls that enable storytellers to quickly set constant speed, variable speeds, and holds between keyframes;

Multicam Studio (iOS only): Enables professional-level syncing, switching and editing clips from multiple camera and audio sources – all within LumaFusion;

FCPXML Export (iOS only): Allows customers to easily export a LumaFusion timeline to Final Cut Pro to continue their stories on the desktop.

Customers’ Choice: No Subscription? No Problem!

For those customers who do not prefer subscriptions, all of LumaFusion enhanced features remain available as one-time, in-app purchases. As with LumaFusion, which also remains a one-time purchase, when a customer buys LumaFusion or an enhanced feature, they own it for life. The team at LumaTouch has made the conscious decision to provide options for its customers, enabling them to choose products and features based on their personal preferences, and all for no additional cost.

For those customers who already subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion, the Creator Pass and all of its enhanced features will be immediately available to them for use while their subscription is active.

Pricing and Availability

The LumaFusion Creator Pass subscription is available immediately and can be added to LumaFusion from within the app. LumaFusion Creator Pass is priced at $9.99 USD/month or $69.99 USD/year. Current Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscribers are automatically upgraded to the Creator Pass.

For customers who prefer one-time purchases, each of LumaFusion’s enhanced features are still available for a one-time purchase price of $19.99 USD each.

The LumaTouch Black Friday Sale, available for a limited time (see more in PVC’s Black Friday list), is offering LumaFusion for Mac and iOS, or ChromeOS and Android for a one-time discounted purchase price of $9.99 USD.

LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

LumaFusion for Mac and iOS is available for download from the App Store.