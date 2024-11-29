LumaTouch announced the release of a major new update to the Android and ChromeOS award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices, LumaFusion for Android 2.0.

Enhanced Keyframing, Speed Ramping with Advanced Bezier Curves and Velocity Graphs elevates storytelling experience for Android and ChromeOS storytellers using LumaFusion.

The substantial new release of LumaFusion for Android 2.0 now announced by LumaTouch includes the highly-anticipated new features Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping, which are offered as a one time in-app purchase, or included in the newly-launched Creator Pass subscription, also announced by the company.

In fact, LumaTouch announced this month that it is significantly expanding the feature set of its StoryBlocks for LumaFusion subscription package to now include all of its enhanced features, including Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing, for no additional cost to current subscribers. With this announcement, the Company is formally renaming its StoryBlocks for LumaFusion subscription to the LumaFusion “Creator Pass” and will automatically upgrade existing Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscribers to the new Creator Pass at no additional cost to them.

What’s new in LumaFusion for Android 2.0

Here is more information shared by LumaTouch about the new Android version of its popular app:

In addition to Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing, LumaFusion for Android 2.0 also delivers new free features that add even more flexibility and customization to the LumaFusion storytelling experience. Some of the free new features in the 2.0 release include:

Track Height Adjustment gives more control over the size of your tracks, making it easy to customize your workspace for any device.

The ‘What’s Happening’ panel helps customers find the latest tutorials, updates and information about LumaFusion.

The LumaTouch Android development team has invested significant time and resources to create an advanced keyframing and speed ramping experience completely redesigned specifically for Android mobile touchscreens. Some of the new features and capabilities include:

Speed Ramping: Keyframe speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily;

Freeze Clip: Freeze an independent layer of your timeline, exactly where you need it in the Speed Editor;

New speed presets deliver great results instantly;

Bézier curve path editor delivers easy, powerful motion for videos, images and effects;

Ease controls enable storytellers to quickly set constant speed, variable speeds, and holds between keyframes;

New ease in/ease out presets;

Velocity and Ease graphs enable the feedback customers need to see exactly how ease controls affect animations;

Easily move keyframes using press-and-hold to drag, or nudge buttons for perfect adjustments;

New motion presets enable storytellers to take full advantage of Enhanced Keyframing;

Independent Size, Position and Rotation Controls: Unlink for more control over keyframe animations;

Preview zoom and position for zooming in and out of the preview workspace to focus precisely needed.

These features are available as a one-time in-app purchase, or are included as part of the newly launched Creator Pass subscription.

Customers’ choice: No subscription? No problem!

For those customers who do not prefer subscriptions, all of LumaFusion enhanced features remain available as one-time, in-app purchases. As with LumaFusion, which also remains a one-time purchase, when a customer buys LumaFusion or an enhanced feature, they own it for life. The team at LumaTouch has made the conscious decision to provide options for its customers, enabling them to choose products and features based on their personal preferences, and all for no additional cost.

For those customers who already subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion, the Creator Pass and all of its Android-compatible enhanced features will be immediately available to them for use while their subscription is active.

LumaTouch also announced its annual Black Friday Sale, but to ring in the holidays right and to enable entire new categories of storytellers with LumaFusion, LumaTouch is offering LumaFusion for iOs and LumaFusion for Android at the astounding low price of $9.99 USD. This represents a 66% reduction in the normal price of LumaFusion. For a very limited time, LumaFusion will be available to everyone for $9.99 USD.

The LumaFusion Creator Pass subscription is available immediately and can be added to customers’ LumaFusion purchase from within the app. LumaFusion Creator Pass is priced at $9.99 USD/month or $69.99 USD billed annually. Current StoryBlocks for LumaFusion subscribers are automatically upgraded to the Creator Pass.

For customers who prefer one-time purchases, all LumaFusion enhancement apps are still available for a one-time purchase price of $19.99 USD each.

The LumaTouch Black Friday Sale begins today for a limited time and is offering LumaFusion for iOS and Android for a one-time discounted purchase price of $9.99 USD.

LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store.