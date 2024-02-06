Compatible with iOS phones, iPads, Apple Silicon Macs, or Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks, LumaFusion for Android gets an update that will make Android editors happy!

With this new, free update, LumaFusion for Android gets even closer to parity with LumaFusion for iOS by significantly enhancing the professional color workflow experience for Android device editors.

With the addition of its new Scopes feature, LumaFusion for Android now presents configurable histograms, waveforms and vectorscopes in real time, and in customizable panels. Since Scopes work in real time, LumaFusion editors will be able to see results of settings changes immediately, and animate them to see results during video playback. All the Scopes will work for both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) color spaces.

This new update brings the Android version closer to the LumaFusion for iOS, which is the original platform for the app. Compatible with both Android and ChromeOS, this version allows video editors using devices on both platforms to experience professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience that is inspired by, and specifically designed for, the touch screen. LumaFusion presents a simple, elegant yet powerful video editing experience, thoughtfully designed by post production industry veterans, and all within a fluid, intuitive and inspiring story-telling environment that is literally right at your fingertips.

New features inspired by feedback from the community

The new update, released this month, also includes a number of new features and workflow enhancements designed to make the storytelling process even more fluid for customers; many new features and developments are inspired by feedback from the extensive community of LumaFusion for Android editors. Select new features include:

An improved Titling Preset workflow that makes it even easier and faster for editors to access and insert titles in their projects;

Streamlined, improved audio import/export workflow;

Improvements to blending modes while working with features like opacity;

Enhanced workflows for working with voice overs, external drive editing and library previews.

LumaTouch said that the LumaFusion update for existing customers is available immediately as a free update. For new customers, LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available immediately for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store and is priced at $29.99 USD.