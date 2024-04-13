LumaTouch is returning to NAB 2024 with a preview of a major new update coming this summer to LumaFusion, its award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices.

Enhanced Keyframing, Speed Ramping with Advanced Bezier Curves and Velocity Graphs are some of the features coming with the new major update to LumaFusion.

The LumaTouch team will be in their stand in the new Creator Lab in the South Hall (Booth #SU4142), during NAB 2024, in Las Vegas, to demonstrate the newest features of the impending LumaFusion v5.0, with powerful, highly-anticipated new features, such as Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping. It’s a unique opportunity to check what this major new update, coming this summer, adds to LumaFusion, the company’s award-winning professional multitrack editing platform for mobile devices.

LumaTouch will also be participating in the adjoining Broadcast Educators Association (BEA) Conference, with a booth (#B207) in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the BEA Conference, the LumaTouch team will be offering demonstrations of LumaFusion v5.0, while also providing guidance on mobile filmmaking and video editing curriculum for educators, administrators and students. Follow the link for more information.

Also during NAB, LumaTouch co-founder Terri Morgan will participate in a panel discussion hosted by ProVideoCoalition discussing the impact of AI and GenAI on the filmmaking industry. Entitled “Filmmakers and AI: Are We Doomed,” ProVideoCoalition has assembled some of the most influential minds in the Entertainment Media Tech industry to discuss this important issue at a critical juncture in the industry. Follow the link for more information on the panel discussion.

Here is some more information, shared by LumaTouch, about the LumaFusion 5.0 preview:

LumaFusion 5.0 Preview: What NAB Attendees Will See

In their stand in the Creator Lab, the team from LumaTouch will be providing demos of the newest impending release of LumaFusion, v5.0, which includes a number of powerful new features, including Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping. The development team has invested significant time and resources to create an advanced keyframing and speed ramping experience completely redesigned specifically for mobile touchscreens. Some of the new features and capabilities include:

Simple, powerful Bézier curve path editor for videos, images, and effects;

Intuitive ease controls for the perfect animations: quickly set constant speed, variable speed, and holds between keyframes;

Velocity and value graphs provide the feedback needed to see exactly how ease controls affect animations;

Zoom and position in preview workspace for precise focus;

Move keyframes with press-and-hold and nudge buttons for perfect adjustments;

New motion presets that take full advantage of all of the enhanced keyframing features;

Keyframe speed to create perfect speed ramps quickly and easily;

New freeze frame directly in the speed editor;

New speed presets to get great results instantly.

Pricing and Availability

LumaFusion 5.0 will be available this summer as a free update for existing customers, and with Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping available as one time in-app purchases. Details on pricing will be announced at that time.

For new customers, LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available immediately for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store and is priced at $29.99 USD.