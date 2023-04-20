LumaTouch announced the highly-anticipated LumaFusion Multicam Studio for syncing, switching and editing clips from multiple camera and audio sources – all within LumaFusion.

Optimized for a touch screen editing environment, Multicam Studio brings entirely new multicam editing and storytelling experience to iOS and iPadOS devices.

The new add-on for LumaFusion for iOS and iPadOS instantly creates clips from multiple camera sources with automatic audio sync for real time shot selection and switching. Fully integrated with LumaFusion for iOS and iPadOS, which means that it works like a plug-in, or add-on to LumaFusion, Multicam Studio allows editors to seamlessly move between their multicam workflow and the LumaFusion timeline. Because Multicam Studio for LumaFusion was specifically designed for the touch screen experience, it provides an entirely new, innovative, yet clean and simple workflow for multicam editing unlike anything in the industry; it is a true first.

According to LumaFusion, professional editors will recognize Multicam Studio as an elegant new approach to multicam editing that has been optimized for a touch screen editing environment, solely unique to LumaFusion. Aspiring content creators, YouTubers, filmmakers, journalists, event and wedding videographers and everyday storytellers will see Multicam Studio as a new way to easily and automatically sync up to 6 camera sources and multiple audio tracks. This process creates a ‘multicam clip’ with perfectly synced audio and video on the LumaFusion timeline.

The multicam clip can then be opened in the switcher where the editor can switch to any camera at any time – all with simple taps to create cuts. The synced and switched clip can then be used as a normal clip on the timeline, making it a great feature for mobile journalists and those who record with an external mic and need to sync the audio to the video. Additionally, Multicam Studio proves invaluable when editing interview sequences in which multiple cameras are capturing more than one participant, and external recording devices are capturing separate audio tracks.

Sync, Switch and Edit

The Multicam Studio workflow and features are grouped in three categories; Sync, Switch and Edit:

Sync

Sync clips by timecode, audio waveforms, or use manual alignment;

Add multiple clips to any angle;

Add a finished audio track to the Multicam Container that stays in sync, but doesn’t get switched. A special Primary Track drop zone for final audio tracks ensures important audio will not be cut when switching. This feature is great for music videos and conferences as primary audio follows users through the switching and right onto the timeline, all synced and ready to playback;

Source Audio Mapping enables users to map audio from one camera or audio recorder to another before they begin switching;

Add color, audio and effects to an entire angle (before or after switching).

Switch

Switch between scenes with a simple tap on the angle;

Re-switch as much as you like;

Roll trim switches to get the cuts perfect;

Switch only audio, only video or both on the fly;

See angles and audio mappings with an easy to understand color coding system.

Edit

Add Multicam Containers to the timeline from the Add Clip menu;

Select the Multicam Container to enter the Synchronizer or Switcher at any time;

Add color and effects to any individual cut;

Move the Multicam Container around your timeline like any other clip, make edits, and add transitions.

Content creators producing music videos, wedding videos, or news-style interviews will immediately see the value in this new approach to multicam editing. With Multicam Studio, editing, a complex workflow involving multiple unsynchronized video and audio sources that once took hours to execute, now takes seconds.

LumaTouch recommends the iPad M1 and M2

Multicam Studio for LumaFusion works with any iPhone or iPad running iOS 15.4 or higher, and for the best multicam editing experience, LumaTouch recommends the iPad M1 and M2 models. Multicam Studio is also compatible with Apple Pencil.

Multicam Studio for LumaFusion on iOS and iPadOS is available immediately as a one-time purchase and is priced at $19.99 USD. Multicam Studio can be purchased as an in-app purchase from within LumaFusion.

LumaFusion for iOS and iPadOS will be available at a special discounted price of $19.99 USD (normally $29.99 USD) until April 25, 2023. Both LumaFusion and Multicam Studio for LumaFusion are one-time purchases.