LumaTouch adds support for external drive editing and Apple Log Files on new iPhone 15 and teams up with filmmaker Stu Maschwitz to offer the new Prolost Apple Log to Rec 709 LUT.

With a free update, v4.1.1, LumaFusion becomes the first and only video editing software for iOS to support external drive editing on the newest iPhone 15 family.

As LumaTouch announced a new update to its signature multitrack editing platform for iOS, LumaFusion v4.1.1, the company also claimed a new “world’s first” for its app, with possibilities that are the result of Apple changing to an USB-C connection, allowing users to edit directly from any supporting drive, such as the LaCie Mobile SSD family of drives. Apple users should probably thank the Europeans for “forcing” Apple to adopt USB-C, it appears…

This new feature is a major win for LumaFusion editors, who can now leverage the new USB-C connection for better workflows. The good news is that besides the confirmed support for drives as the LaCie Mobile SSD family, the LumaTouch technical support team has tested a number of drives for performance and compatibility, including the Samsung T7 and the fast SanDisk Extreme SSD drives. Although not mentioned by LumaTouch, probably due to it being new, the new Samsung T9 Portable SSD is also compatible, Announced in October. the drive is approximately two times faster than the previous model, the T7. LumaTouch notes that, with any drive, users should confirm read/write speeds are high enough to support external drive editing, and adds that they need to ensure they are using the correct USB-C cable.

A free bundle with the new Prolost Apple Log

Additionally with this announcement, the new update to LumaFusion now supports Apple Log files with the Apple deLog LUT. This is another significant advancement for LumaFusion editors who require access to the Log color space for more sophisticated, fine-tuned color correction in their LumaFusion projects.

As another option to using Apple deLog LUT, LumaTouch has also teamed up with filmmaker and industry influencer, Stu Maschwitz to include a free bundle with the new Prolost Apple Log to Rec 709 LUT. Developed by Stu Maschwitz, this drag-and-drop de-Log LUT enables LumaFusion editors to simply drop this LUT onto their Apple Log footage for an even more visually stunning, natural-looking baseline for their color grade. Follow the link more information on Prolost and additional LUTs developed by Stu Maschwitz.

LumaFusion v4.1.1 is a free update for existing customers. The download is available immediately for new customers in the Apple App Store and is priced at $29.99 USD.