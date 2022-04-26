The new Samsung T7 Shield is a portable SSD offering durability and fast, sustained performance for creative professionals on the go.

Samsung newest rugged external storage solution, the T7 Shield, is the company’s the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family. The T7 Shield comes with 1TB and 2TB capacity versions.

With a credit card size design that makes it a very portable external storage solution, the T7 Shield is the newest addition to the Samsung T7 Portable SSD family, which includes the T7, a daily driver that provides incredibly fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch, a CES award-winning PSSD – CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree – with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection.

“The T7 Shield is ideal for creative professionals and consumers who want a durable, high-performance and reliable portable SSD. It provides the assurance that data will remain safeguarded, even if it’s dropped, exposed to water, or used outdoors,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The T7 Shield offers extensive compatibility, enabling consumers to use it with multiple devices including PCs, android smartphones, or game consoles.”

Samsung claims that the T7 Shield is the company’s most durable PSSD to date, making it well-suited for outdoor content creators or travelers who want data-rich experiences without having to worry about data loss from exposure to the elements or life’s mishaps. The numbers, also from Samsung, suggest that the T7 Shield, carefully engineered by Samsung from the inside out, is shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters, as well as IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant. Despite the new rugged design, the T7 Shield is compact and lightweight, weighing a mere 98 grams.

Exceptional performance

In terms of speed, the T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s4, which are the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 standard. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs), saving consumers, digital creators and professionals valuable time.

Performance degradation and overheating are prone to occur when transferring large files, and that’s the reason why Samsung has optimized the inside and outside of T7 Shield to address these concerns, including incorporating innovations to the surface material and enhancements to software. As a result, there is no performance degradation even when files of 2TB are moved at once, and heat generation is minimized, Samsung claims.

According to the company, with the T7 Shield, it is possible to transmit data stably without performance drop, even when performing data-heavy, continuous tasks such as high-quality video recording, editing, encoding and rendering. This alleviates concerns over inconsistent drive performance.

Here is some more information as shared by Samsung:

Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield can store large numbers of pictures, games as well as 4K and 8K videos whether on a PC, Mac, Smartphone (Android), or game console. Additionally, the T7 Shield has strengthened security (*256-bit AES, Advanced Encryption Standard) with hardware encryption so that consumer data can be safely protected even if the T7 Shield is lost. Plus, it provides access to Samsung’s Magician Software99, which lets users to conveniently manage the drive.

As with Samsung’s other portable SSD lineups, the T7 Shield uses one-third of the tray packaging compared to prior generations, while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions during its production through production efficiencies.

Available in beige, black and blue to satisfy user preferences, the T7 Shield is offered in 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable and includes a three-year limited warranty with the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $159.99 for the 1TB and $289.99 for the 2TB. The T7 Shield is available worldwide starting today. For more information, please visit https://samsung.com/portable-ssd.

Samsung will be at NAB in Las Vegas to show some of its most recent products.