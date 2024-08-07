With the new Samsung 512GB Capacity BAR Plus, FIT Plus and USB Type-C Flash Drive you can transfer a 3GB 4K UHD video file to your PC in 10 seconds.

The newest drives from Samsung introduce more storage capacity to the lineup in the same sleek designs, perfect for storing your favorite tunes, irreplaceable photos/videos, and important work. The company says that “these USB flash drives help you back up your data and save time thanks to their high capacity, quick speeds, wide device compatibility, and reliability.”

The 512GB options offer read speeds of up to 400 MB/s and write speeds up to 110 MB/s to ensure quick data transfers. With the BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB flash drives, you can transfer a 3GB 4K UHD video file to your PC in 10 seconds. Plus, they’re extremely versatile thanks to compatibility with any device that uses a USB 3.1 port, and are also backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. For easy use, they are compatible with operating systems like Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

“We recognize that professionals across the U.S. have more data storage needs than ever. That’s why we’re introducing a new size option within our cutting-edge BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drive line-up, ensuring there is a storage solution for everyone,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “The drives are also intentionally designed to fit your personal style – whether you prefer something sleek and modern or unassuming and traditional, you can always be plugged in.”

Compact and discreet: the FIT Plus USB Flash Drive

According to Samsung, “the stylish and minimalist design of the BAR Plus USB Flash Drive is a modern take on the classic USB flash drive. The sturdy metal body keeps your data safe, and the integrated key ring prevents accidental misplacement or loss. It’s perfect for laptops and tablets.”

The compact and discreet FIT Plus USB Flash Drive, the company adds, “is designed to plug in and stay in your device for a seamless and unobtrusive look. It’s perfect for laptops, tablets, televisions, car audio systems, gaming consoles, and more.”

Thanks to the durability of the Samsung BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB Flash Drives, files stay secure – and both are backed by Samsung five-proof protection. These USB Flash Drives can withstand water, temperatures, x-ray, drops, and magnetic impact. They also come with a five-year limited warranty.

To round out the USB flash drive family, Samsung has also introduced a USB Type-C 512GB flash drive. Supported by Samsung NAND flash, this compact drive fits into the palm of your hand and delivers reliable performance with fast data transfers.

With up to 400 MB/s read/write speeds and a USB 3.2 interface, you can transfer 4GB files in just 11 seconds – giving you more time to work, play, watch and create. You can always stay connected across devices with extensive compatibility for laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras and more.

The BAR Plus, FIT Plus and USB Type-C 512GB USB Flash Drives are available now on Samsung.com and at select retailers. The 512GB BAR Plus USB Flash Drive in Titan Grey or Champagne Silver options have a price of $79.99. The FIT Plus USB Flash Drive – 512GB – has the same price, as does the USB Type-C Flash Drive available in Blue or Titan Gray.