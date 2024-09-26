Samsung Electronics America announced the release of the 990 EVO Plus, adding to its lineup of leading SSD products.

Featuring PCIe 4.0 support and the latest in NAND technology, the 990 EVO Plus is an ideal solution for buyers seeking enhanced performance and power efficiency across gaming, business and creative tasks.

From gaming to content creation, users want/need more space and speed, and that’s what the new Samsung 990 EVO Plus, with sequential read speeds up to 7,250 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 6,300 MB/s, up to 50% faster than the previous 990 EVO… and with capacities up to 4TB.

Introduced as an ideal solution for buyers seeking enhanced performance and power efficiency across gaming, business and creative tasks, the Samsung 990 EVO Plus is backed by decades of pioneering semiconductor technology with proven reliability from Samsung. It offers faster transfer speeds and better power efficiency, a performance boost that is enabled by the latest Samsung 8th generation V-NAND technology and 5-nanometer (nm) controller, while an innovative nickel-coated heat shield minimizes overheating, delivering 73% greater power efficiency over the 990 EVO.

“The average person creates more than 100 megabytes of data every minute,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether you’re taking photos, editing videos, or gaming on your favorite console, it’s clear that our daily activities demand more data than ever before. The new Samsung 990 EVO Plus provides the best solution for it all – from gaming and content creation, to business use cases. With expanded storage capacities and even faster processing speeds, the series can help you reliably power your day, and make the most of every minute.”

Storage capacity continues to be essential to meet today’s growing demand and that’s the reason why the 990 EVO Plus offers ample capacity options of 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, exceeding the storage limits of the 990 EVO. The 990 EVO Plus is also equipped with the intelligent Samsung TurboWrite 2.0, revamped for maximized performance, offering rapid file transfer speeds and reduced lag, even when managing large files, editing high-res video or enjoying next-generation gaming.

The free software Samsung Magician Software presents a suite of optimization tools for enhanced functionality for all Samsung SSDs, including the 990 EVO Plus. Users can streamline the data migration process for SSD upgrades effortlessly and securely. In addition, Samsung Magician protects valuable data, monitors drive health and offers customized performance optimization.

The drives will be available this Fall at Samsung.com and other select retailers. They will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $109.99 for the 1TB model, $184.99 for the 2TB model, and $344.99 for the 4TB model.