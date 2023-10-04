Samsung’s newest addition to the T-series, the T9 Portable Solid State Drive, is designed with a strong aluminum body covered with rubber, so it withstands drops up to nine feet to keep your data safe.

Transfer a 4GB video in two seconds… with the new T9 Portable Solid State Drive from Samsung, which offers not just speeds up to 2,000 MB/s but also a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface and up to 4TB in space.

With its stylish and portable design, the T9 is built to keep data safe while on-the-go, empowering users with fast transfer speeds and ample storage. The newest addition to the T-series, the T9 Portable Solid State Drive (SSD), is the first Samsung Portable SSD featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface that delivers increased productivity.

The T9 offers up to 2,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) sequential read and write speeds on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface being used. The USB interface enables two lanes of 10 Gbps operation to provide 20 Gbps data transfer rates which delivers faster speeds when transferring high-resolution videos or large files, effectively saving creators’ time during heavy workloads like video editing. Approximately two times faster than the previous model, the T7, the speed of the T9 allows users to transfer a 4-gigabyte (GB) Full HD video in nearly two seconds or an hour and half-long 4K video (21GB) within 12 seconds.

Large file transfers without slowdowns

“Content creators need a storage solution that can quickly and reliably store their creations and save them time – especially while on-the-go,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “The T9 offers the perfect option, helping the hundreds of millions of creators worldwide do everything from capture high-res photos, shoot and edit 4K videos, transfer files, and seamlessly back them all up, within seconds.”

Samsung says that the T9 delivers the functional advantages and unique design benefits of ‘luxury added to ruggedness,’ like the durable design of the T7 Shield. The curved diagonal lines and reverse carbon patterns on the surface of T9 give the device a fabric-like feel like a luxurious wallet. The design of the T9 leverages rubber material for significant performance advantages and temperature control, while also giving users a comfortable grip on the device.

Professional creators push the boundaries of what’s possible, and their data is invaluable. The T9 is designed with a strong aluminum body and is covered with rubber allowing it to withstand drops up to nine feet to keep data safe. Plus, with a five-year limited warranty, the T9 portable SSD gives reliability that users need to empower them to pursue their most ambitious projects.

For creators who require fast and efficient large file transfers without slowdowns, the drive is built with silicon and aluminum to dissipate heat, ensuring the drive will run throughout intense work sessions. With the Samsung Dynamic Thermal Guard, the company claims, “it efficiently minimizes the performance drops that can be caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and fast transfer speeds. Its superior heat control enables professionals to transfer hours of 8K video or thousands of high-resolution images, without worrying about data loss.”

Samsung Magician 8.0 offers data migration

Supporting Windows, Mac and Android operating systems, the Samsung Magician software provides an enhanced experience for users through features such as performance benchmarking, security functions, firmware updates and real-time health status checks. The new Samsung Magician 8.0 version released last month, offers new features like data migration to help smoothly transfer files from one storage device to the next and now can be used with select portable SSDs from Samsung like the T9.

The Samsung T9 features integrated power management enhancements to ensure that the drive stays within USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 power guidelines for compatibility with a wide range of USB-enabled devices. The T9 is compatible with devices like PCs, 12K high-resolution broadcasting cameras, smartphones, tablets and game consoles across operating systems (Windows, Mac and Android OS). It also comes with USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables, providing a versatile option for professional creators.

When you use a portable SSD with any device, it’s powered by that device. Samsung now allows creators and gamers to use their storage without worrying about if their devices will lose battery quickly. The T9 alters its performance to optimize power when idle and active. This results in the T9 consuming less power, enabling up to six hours of longer battery life for connected devices.

The Samsung Portable SSD T9 is available at Samsung.com and select retailers with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs) of $139.99 for the 1TB, $239.99 for the 2TB, and $439.99 for the 4TB.