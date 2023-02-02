Samsung introduced the 1TB and 2TB variants of the T7 Shield introduced in April 2022. Nearly one year later the company announces the 4TB version for a price of $429.99.

Samsung Electronics America announced a 4TB capacity for its T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD), Samsung’s most durable drive to date. Designed for outdoor content creators or travelers who want to secure and protect their data from exposure to the elements or life’s mishaps, the new capacity joins the 1TB and 2TB variants of the T7 Shield introduced in April 2022.

The T7 Shield is the newest addition to Samsung’s portable SSD family which includes the T7, a daily driver that provides incredibly fast speeds in a sleek design, and the T7 Touch, a security-focused drive equipped with a built-in fingerprint sensor for enhanced data protection. The T7 Shield, as the name suggests, is designed for those who want to secure and protect their data from exposure to the elements, including outdoor photographers and videographers and any content creator traveling.

This version is not just about protection. The T7 Shield 4TB can combat the storage limitations of many devices. With 4TB of capacity, consumers can take more pictures on their phones, gamers can keep more titles in their game libraries, and creators can save hours of recorded video at resolutions up to 12K.

Compatible with PCs, Macs, Android

“As innovation in photo, video and graphics resolution technology evolves to be more life-like than ever, there is a need for higher capacity storage options to store and edit creations,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “Now at 4TB of capacity, the T7 Shield has enough room to store anything creators require while retaining its sleek and durable form factor and quick performance.”

According to Samsung, the T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5. Faster speeds save valuable time for consumers, digital creators, and professionals by minimizing the time spent on loading screens or waiting for files to open or compress. The T7 Shield, Samsung claims, can handle the toughest creator tasks like video recording, editing, and rendering without suffering performance degradation or overheating thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard. Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield is compatible with PCs, Macs, Android smartphones, and game consoles.

The T7 Shield improves workflow efficiency and stores data in an easily accessible slim form factor. It is shock-resistant from drops of up to 10 feet and IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant. Reliably secure, the T7 Shield supports AES 256-bit encryption. Despite the new rugged design, the T7 Shield is compact, easily fitting in a pocket, backpack, or camera bag and weighs a mere 3.5 ounces.

Data Migration comes in February

Whether on a photoshoot or family vacation, with Samsung’s Magician Software, users can quickly and easily access real-time information, set preferences, and manage their Samsung SSD’s performance, power usage, capacity, health, security capabilities, and more. Its newest feature, coming in February, is Data Migration, which is designed to help users upgrading the SSD in their laptop by transferring the operating system and data from an old SSD to a new one. Magician Software is only supported on Windows OS. Portable SSDs support Data Migration only on systems with Windows 8 or higher version.

Available for purchase now in black, the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable and includes a three-year limited warranty with the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $429.99.